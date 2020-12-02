Global  
 

Georgia official calls on Trump to condemn threats against election workers: "Someone's gonna get killed"

CBS News Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
One of Georgia's top election officials rebuked President Trump for his rhetoric Tuesday after a local elections worker received a death threat. Gabriel Sterling, a Republican, called on the president and Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to condemn the threats and warned, "Someone's gonna get killed." Co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, Latosha Brown, joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest on voter mobilization efforts ahead of the state's critical January Senate runoff elections.
Video Credit: Wochit
Barr refutes Trump, says no widespread fraud in 2020 election

 Attorney General William Barr has debunked President Trump's false claims of rampant ballot fraud in the 2020 election. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News

Georgia elections official slams rhetoric

 A top Georgia elections official on Tuesday lashed out angrily at the rhetoric surrounding the election and the threats of violence that have resulted. Gabriel..
USATODAY.com

'It has to stop': Georgia official calls on Trump to 'stop inspiring' death threats over election

 A 20-year-old contractor for the voting machine company Dominion has received death, according to Georgia election officials.
USATODAY.com

'It has to stop' -GA election official condemns Trump [Video]

'It has to stop' -GA election official condemns Trump

Georgia's voting system implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump was inspiring death threats against election workers in the state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30

Trump heading to Georgia Saturday ahead of Senate runoffs

 President Trump is set to visit Georgia this weekend to rally for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are both facing strong Democratic..
CBS News

Trump headed to Georgia as turnout driver, but also a threat

 Some establishment Republicans are sounding alarms that President Donald Trump’s conspiratorial denials of his own defeat could threaten the party’s ability..
WorldNews

Trump to campaign in Georgia ahead of January Senate runoffs

 President Trump is expected to campaign in Georgia on Saturday on behalf of Republican incumbent Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. The party is working..
CBS News

President Trump and President-elect Biden to throw their weight behind Georgia Senate candidates

 After his Thanksgiving conference call with members of the military, President Trump confirmed he plans to travel to Georgia to help incumbent Republican..
CBS News

CDC advisory committee says first vaccines should go to health care workers and long term care facility residents

 A federal advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Tuesday recommended the first coronavirus vaccines should be distributed to..
CBS News

Lawmakers resume coronavirus aid talks as key programs set to expire

 Lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill from their Thanksgiving break and renewed efforts to pass a coronavirus stimulus bill after months of stalled talks. CBS News..
CBS News

Barr: No evidence of voter fraud that would change election outcome

 Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department has not covered any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020..
CBS News

Trump refuses to accept election results as Biden names more key staff picks

 President Trump is continuing to deny the results of the presidential election, while President-elect Joe Biden is pushing forward with the transition process...
CBS News

Congress gets back to work as COVID-19 federal assistance set to expire

 As Congress returns from recess, Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on a new COVID-19 relief package. Many federal aid programs are set to expire at the..
CBS News

Biden to formally announce economic team as budget chief nominee Neera Tanden faces criticism

 President-elect Joe Biden is formally announcing his economic team today, including Janet Yellen as his nominee for treasury secretary and Neera Tanden for White..
CBS News

Ossoff campaign turns to TikTok and Snapchat ahead of special election

 Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Democratic Senate campaign for Jon Ossoff plans to launch new accounts on TikTok and Snapchat..
The Verge

McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month [Video]

McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the impending COVID stimulus package. McConnell said there is "no reason" Congress can't quickly agree a new round of coronavirus stimulus. Business Insider reports that Democrats and Republicans have been at an impasse for months. Republicans wants a smaller deal while Democrats looking for more. Congress is meeting for a short session due to end by Christmas, and also has to avert a government shutdown.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37

Coronavirus in California: State Could Take 'Drastic Action'

 Tuesday: State projections showed that intensive care units could be full by the middle of December. Also: What’s at stake in the Senate pick.
NYTimes.com

Watch Live: Biden introduces key members of economic team

 Several of Mr. Biden's expected nominees would break barriers if confirmed by the Senate.
CBS News

