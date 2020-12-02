Georgia official calls on Trump to condemn threats against election workers: "Someone's gonna get killed"
One of Georgia's top election officials rebuked President Trump for his rhetoric Tuesday after a local elections worker received a death threat. Gabriel Sterling, a Republican, called on the president and Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to condemn the threats and warned, "Someone's gonna get killed." Co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, Latosha Brown, joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest on voter mobilization efforts ahead of the state's critical January Senate runoff elections.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Barr refutes Trump, says no widespread fraud in 2020 electionAttorney General William Barr has debunked President Trump's false claims of rampant ballot fraud in the 2020 election. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News
Georgia elections official slams rhetoricA top Georgia elections official on Tuesday lashed out angrily at the rhetoric surrounding the election and the threats of violence that have resulted. Gabriel..
USATODAY.com
'It has to stop': Georgia official calls on Trump to 'stop inspiring' death threats over electionA 20-year-old contractor for the voting machine company Dominion has received death, according to Georgia election officials.
USATODAY.com
Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America
'It has to stop' -GA election official condemns Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30Published
Kelly Loeffler United States Senator from Georgia
Trump heading to Georgia Saturday ahead of Senate runoffsPresident Trump is set to visit Georgia this weekend to rally for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are both facing strong Democratic..
CBS News
Trump headed to Georgia as turnout driver, but also a threatSome establishment Republicans are sounding alarms that President Donald Trump’s conspiratorial denials of his own defeat could threaten the party’s ability..
WorldNews
Trump to campaign in Georgia ahead of January Senate runoffsPresident Trump is expected to campaign in Georgia on Saturday on behalf of Republican incumbent Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. The party is working..
CBS News
President Trump and President-elect Biden to throw their weight behind Georgia Senate candidatesAfter his Thanksgiving conference call with members of the military, President Trump confirmed he plans to travel to Georgia to help incumbent Republican..
CBS News
Elaine Quijano American journalist
CDC advisory committee says first vaccines should go to health care workers and long term care facility residentsA federal advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Tuesday recommended the first coronavirus vaccines should be distributed to..
CBS News
Lawmakers resume coronavirus aid talks as key programs set to expireLawmakers returned to Capitol Hill from their Thanksgiving break and renewed efforts to pass a coronavirus stimulus bill after months of stalled talks. CBS News..
CBS News
Barr: No evidence of voter fraud that would change election outcomeAttorney General William Barr says the Justice Department has not covered any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020..
CBS News
Trump refuses to accept election results as Biden names more key staff picksPresident Trump is continuing to deny the results of the presidential election, while President-elect Joe Biden is pushing forward with the transition process...
CBS News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Congress gets back to work as COVID-19 federal assistance set to expireAs Congress returns from recess, Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on a new COVID-19 relief package. Many federal aid programs are set to expire at the..
CBS News
Biden to formally announce economic team as budget chief nominee Neera Tanden faces criticismPresident-elect Joe Biden is formally announcing his economic team today, including Janet Yellen as his nominee for treasury secretary and Neera Tanden for White..
CBS News
David Perdue United States Senator from Georgia
Ossoff campaign turns to TikTok and Snapchat ahead of special electionPhoto by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images
On Tuesday, the Democratic Senate campaign for Jon Ossoff plans to launch new accounts on TikTok and Snapchat..
The Verge
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Coronavirus in California: State Could Take 'Drastic Action'Tuesday: State projections showed that intensive care units could be full by the middle of December. Also: What’s at stake in the Senate pick.
NYTimes.com
Watch Live: Biden introduces key members of economic teamSeveral of Mr. Biden's expected nominees would break barriers if confirmed by the Senate.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources