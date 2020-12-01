The moon landing at 50: Neil Armstrong in his own words
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
In a 2005 interview, former astronaut Neil Armstrong discussed how it felt to walk on the moon, and why he shunned the fame that came from it.
In a 2005 interview, former astronaut Neil Armstrong discussed how it felt to walk on the moon, and why he shunned the fame that came from it.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Neil Armstrong American astronaut; first human to walk on the Moon
Rare collection of NASA photographs up for auction
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54Published
Related videos from verified sources