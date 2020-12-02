Global  
 

Child waiting to see Christmas lights killed when train strikes minivan

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
A young child was killed Tuesday evening in Fresno, Calif., when an Amtrak train struck a vehicle that had been waiting to tour the popular Christmas Tree Lane lights display. 
Related news from verified sources

Child killed after train strikes family vehicle waiting to see Christmas lights display in California

 A child was killed on Tuesday night after a family vehicle was hit by a train as it waited to drive through Christmas Tree Lane in Fresno, California.
