All Mariah Carey wants is for you to enjoy her Christmas special
Mariah Carey is adding another chapter to her Christmas legacy: "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special." Premiering Dec. 4 on Apple TV+, Carey shares how she came up with the idea, and why it was important to create a diverse family-friendly holiday program. (Dec. 2)
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mariah Carey American singer-songwriter and actress
Mariah Carey Has Kicked Off The Christmas Season
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Mariah Carey puts the merry in Christmas with magical holiday special trailer featuring Ariana GrandeIt's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, otherwise known as the unofficial season of Mariah Carey.
USATODAY.com
Cue the Christmas music. What's new from Dolly Parton, Jonas Brothers, Carrie Underwood and moreYes, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is still our go-to but here are the new holiday tunes we're adding to our playlist.
USATODAY.com
Mariah Carey was 'so upset' after Sandra Bernhard called her the N-word
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
Brazil's Santas are out of work
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25Published
What pandemic? Holiday films stick with escapism
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:34Published
Charities report huge increase in distribution of food parcels in UK as Christmas looms
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:20Published
Apple TV Home media receiver device made by Apple
Quibi apps arrive on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources