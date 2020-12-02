Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All Mariah Carey wants is for you to enjoy her Christmas special

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Mariah Carey is adding another chapter to her Christmas legacy: "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special." Premiering Dec. 4 on Apple TV+, Carey shares how she came up with the idea, and why it was important to create a diverse family-friendly holiday program. (Dec. 2)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mariah Carey Mariah Carey American singer-songwriter and actress

Mariah Carey Has Kicked Off The Christmas Season [Video]

Mariah Carey Has Kicked Off The Christmas Season

The trailer for Mariah Carey's upcoming Apple TV+ special, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," debuted Friday. According to CNN actress Tiffany Haddish narrates the special, which premieres December 4. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg are among the celebrities who also make guest appearances in the show. It will feature lots of cheerful musical numbers in festive winter settings.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Mariah Carey puts the merry in Christmas with magical holiday special trailer featuring Ariana Grande

 It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, otherwise known as the unofficial season of Mariah Carey.
USATODAY.com

Cue the Christmas music. What's new from Dolly Parton, Jonas Brothers, Carrie Underwood and more

 Yes, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is still our go-to but here are the new holiday tunes we're adding to our playlist.
USATODAY.com
Mariah Carey was 'so upset' after Sandra Bernhard called her the N-word [Video]

Mariah Carey was 'so upset' after Sandra Bernhard called her the N-word

Mariah Carey was "so upset" after being called the N-word by comedian Sandra Bernhard in a 1998 stand-up routine.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Brazil's Santas are out of work [Video]

Brazil's Santas are out of work

Christmas will be a little less jolly this year in Brazil as many of the people who play Santa Claus find themselves out of work. Rosanna Philpott reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published
What pandemic? Holiday films stick with escapism [Video]

What pandemic? Holiday films stick with escapism

"Grey's Anatomy"'s fictional surgeon Meredith Grey was stricken with COVID-19, while the "Superstore" staff hoarded toilet paper. But Christmas - complete with carol singers, family gatherings and romance - will be a largely coronavirus-free zone on television. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published
Charities report huge increase in distribution of food parcels in UK as Christmas looms [Video]

Charities report huge increase in distribution of food parcels in UK as Christmas looms

It's estimated an emergency food parcel could be handed out every nine seconds to people across the country. The Trussell Trust, which supports more than 1,200 food banks across the UK, said its network

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:20Published

Apple TV Apple TV Home media receiver device made by Apple

Quibi apps arrive on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV [Video]

Quibi apps arrive on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV

American short-form mobile video platform Quibi has just launched apps for Apple TV, Android TV and Fire TV. The streaming service company announced the change in an updated support article. The company first made the content more shareable in May and followed that soon after with AirPlay and Chromecast support. A new report in The Information claims that co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has attempted to sell Quibi's programming to Facebook and NBCUniversal while telling others he may have to shut down the company entirely. As reported by The Verge, Quibi has struggled to scale since its launch, dealing with a lackluster reaction to its first collection of content and a drop in subscribers after its 90-day trial offered at launch ended.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special Trailer [Video]

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special Trailer

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special Trailer - Plot synopsis: Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there's only one person who can save the day: Santa's great friend Mariah..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:54Published
Mariah Carey ‘saves’ Christmas in festive special [Video]

Mariah Carey ‘saves’ Christmas in festive special

Undisputed "Queen of Christmas" Mariah Carey is back with a special featuring a star-studded line-up which includes Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Tiffany Haddish on December 4.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
Mariah Carey's Apple TV+ Christmas Special to debut on December 4 [Video]

Mariah Carey's Apple TV+ Christmas Special to debut on December 4

Mariah Carey is to have her own Christmas special on Apple TV+, debuting on December 4.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:36Published