Olympic champion Rafer Johnson has died at age 86

CBS News Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Johnson was among the world's greatest athletes from 1955 through his Olympic triumph in 1960, winning a national decathlon championship in 1956 and a silver medal at the Melbourne Olympics that same year.
