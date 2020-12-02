Olympic champion Rafer Johnson has died at age 86
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Johnson was among the world's greatest athletes from 1955 through his Olympic triumph in 1960, winning a national decathlon championship in 1956 and a silver medal at the Melbourne Olympics that same year.
Johnson was among the world's greatest athletes from 1955 through his Olympic triumph in 1960, winning a national decathlon championship in 1956 and a silver medal at the Melbourne Olympics that same year.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources