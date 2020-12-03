How the U.C. Campuses Have Managed Covid-19

Covid lockdown 'perfect break' for chefs: Gaggan Anand explains at #HTLS2020



Michelin star chef Gaggan Anand spoke on his Covid lockdown experience on Day 5 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. In a conversation with chef Ritu Dalmia, Anand said that the lockdown was the 'perfect break' for chefs to rediscover 'food, and their cooking'. He said that he was lucky as the pandemic wasn't as severe in Thailand, where he is based. Anand said that given the cooking experiences of people during the lockdown, professional chefs would be seen with more respect. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:53 Published on January 1, 1970