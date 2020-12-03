Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jobless claims decline as 712,000 Americans file for first-time unemployment benefits

CBS News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The Labor Department has released the latest jobs numbers, showing a slight decrease in the number of Americans filing for unemployment the last week in November. Lori Bettinger, president of BancAlliance and former director of the Troubled Asset Relief Program during the Obama administration, joined CBSN to discuss what the latest jobs numbers mean for the U.S. economy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Department of Labor United States Department of Labor U.S. Department that regulates workers' rights and labor markets

778,000 More Americans Filed First-Time Unemployment Claims Last Week [Video]

778,000 More Americans Filed First-Time Unemployment Claims Last Week

The Labor Department released the latest figures on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
Jobless Claims Increase for First Time Since October to 742,000 [Video]

Jobless Claims Increase for First Time Since October to 742,000

The jobless claims data was released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Three Ex-US presidents pledge to film themselves getting Covid vaccine

 Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton want to promote public confidence in a vaccine's safety
BBC News

3 former presidents say they'd take COVID-19 vaccine on camera

 "I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science," Obama said.
CBS News

Former presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush say they'd take COVID vaccine on camera to prove safety

 "I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science," Obama said on SiriusXM.
USATODAY.com

Defund the Police: Obama says 'snappy slogan' risks alienating people

 His comments drew a backlash from progressive Democrats who want to see police funds diverted.
BBC News

Troubled Asset Relief Program

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Some unemployed Americans may be getting short-changed [Video]

Some unemployed Americans may be getting short-changed

Millions of unemployed Americans may not be receiving the full amount in benefits that they are owed. The US government accountability office looked at weekly reports from the department of labor.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published
Emails Show Colorado Unemployment Resources Were Already Lacking At Start Of Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Emails Show Colorado Unemployment Resources Were Already Lacking At Start Of Coronavirus Pandemic

The emails show the department is still operating on an unemployment technology system from the 1980s.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:43Published
Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Lifts Holds On Some Claims [Video]

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Lifts Holds On Some Claims

The holds were put in place to prevent fraud, but it's impacting legitimate claims for unemployment benefits.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Barack Obama says the Democratic Party should promote 'young blood' like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

 Former US president Barack Obama says the Democratic Party tends to stick with "the same old folks" and doesn't make room for young voices like Ms Ocasio-Cortez.
SBS

Former Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama Volunteer to Get Publicly Inoculated with Covid Vaccine to Demonstrate Its Safety

Former Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama Volunteer to Get Publicly Inoculated with Covid Vaccine to Demonstrate Its Safety Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama volunteer to get publicly inoculated with Covid vaccine to demonstrate its safety.
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.com

Sasha Obama Happily Dancing With Friends in Now-Deleted TikTok Video

 The viral video creates buzz among Internet users as most of them are happy to see the side of her Sasha having fun with one tweeting, 'Sasha Obama out here...
AceShowbiz