Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House communications director Alyssa Farah resigns

CBS News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Farah has worked in the Trump administration for 3.5 years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Joe Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team

Joe Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team 00:28

 President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alyssa Farah Alyssa Farah American political advisor and communications professional

'We will give an all clear from the doctor' -White House [Video]

'We will give an all clear from the doctor' -White House

Hours before President Trump was set to make his first public appearance since leaving the hospital due to COVID-19 infection, White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah wouldn't confirm if Trump was virus free.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:37Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Presidential pardons: What Donald Trump is protecting his kids from

 Before Donald Trump leaves the White House in January he is expected to grant a flurry of pardons to protect a number of people from criminal..
New Zealand Herald

Trump declines to say whether he still has confidence in Barr

 His comments came after a meeting between the two men described by one White House adviser as "tense."
CBS News

Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in Facebook video

 President Trump posted a long Facebook video where he repeatedly denounced the November election as "rigged," even though Attorney General William Barr said the..
CBS News

Trump releases Facebook video full of false claims about election

 President Trump released a 46-minute long video address on Facebook rehashing his debunked claims about fraud in the election he lost to Joe Biden. CBS News..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Georgia Was a Big Win for Democrats. Black Women Did the Groundwork.

 Before the Democratic Party invested in Georgia, or President Trump and Joe Biden saw it as a battleground, Black political organizers devoted years of hard work..
NYTimes.com

Intel chief says Biden now getting "all of the same intelligence" as Trump

 Ratcliffe told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge that Biden and Harris are "receiving full classified briefings."
CBS News
Could Trump pardon his family - or himself? [Video]

Could Trump pardon his family - or himself?

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's pardoning of his former adviser Michael Flynn has fueled speculation over whether he could pardon other associates, and even members of his family, during his final weeks in office. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:55Published
Ivanka Trump deposed in civil lawsuit [Video]

Ivanka Trump deposed in civil lawsuit

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, was questioned under oath this week as part of a civil lawsuit alleging misuse of nonprofit funds for Donald Trump’s inauguration four years ago. This report produced by Emma Jehle.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

Related videos from verified sources

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Selects Tina Flournoy as Her Chief of Staff [Video]

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Selects Tina Flournoy as Her Chief of Staff

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Selects Tina Flournoy as Her Chief of Staff. Harris' pick is according to a source with knowledge of the decision. . Flournoy, who is currently chief of staff to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published
Unique holiday gift trends for 2020 [Video]

Unique holiday gift trends for 2020

President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:34Published
Anthony Scaramucci: peaceful power transfer 'is in Donald Trump's best interests' [Video]

Anthony Scaramucci: peaceful power transfer 'is in Donald Trump's best interests'

Former White House communications director tells Euronews that he believes the president will lose to Joe BidenView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:09Published