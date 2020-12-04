Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani on "The Takeout" — 3/29/19
Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow discuss the Mueller investigation and President Trump's feelings about the findings on this week's edition of "The Takeout with Major Garrett."
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician
US election: Donald Trump campaign witness Melissa Carone the star of fraud hearingOne of the Trump campaign's star witnesses alleging election fraud has suddenly shot to fame after her testimony at a hearing in Michigan yesterday.US President..
New Zealand Herald
Rudy Giuliani took a road trip to push claims of election fraud. He was rebuffedIn Michigan, Guiliani waved binders, floated baseless conspiracy theories and complained of what he called election "theft." He was rebuffed.
USATODAY.com
Giuliani denies pre-emptive pardon talks with TrumpRudy Giuliani and Donald Trump have reportedly discussed the possibility of a pre-emptive pardon for the former New York mayor.Giuliani, who is currently the..
New Zealand Herald
Jay Sekulow American attorney
Prosecutor can obtain Trump's tax returns, court rules
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Jessica Ann Tyson and Monica Sparks talk politics and family — "The Takeout"Twin sisters Jessica Ann Tyson and Monica Sparks talk politics and President Trump while keeping their disagreements civil after both ran for office on opposite..
CBS News
U.S. Congress defense bill defies Trump's wishes
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published
U.S. in talks to release Huawei's Meng to China
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:24Published
Major Garrett American journalist
Fauci says U.K. rushed vaccine approval, FDA won't cut cornersDr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, tells CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett that he thinks regulators in..
CBS News
The Takeout: A CBS News original political podcast“The Takeout” is a weekly podcast about politics, policy and pop culture hosted by CBS News Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett.
CBS News
Fauci to speak with Biden transition team for first timeDr. Anthony Fauci told CBS News that he will meet with members of President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on Thursday to discuss the incoming..
CBS News