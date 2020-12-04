States, cities lock down again as U.S. sees record daily COVID-19 cases, deaths
Across the U.S., states and cities are locking down again as the country sees record daily coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Adriana Diaz is in Chicago with the latest on this unprecedented stage in the pandemic.
Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States
Rookie teacher continues remote class after home catches fireA first-year teacher escaped a house fire with only his laptop while he was teaching a remote class in Chicago. Meg Oliver reports.
CBS News
What pandemic? Holiday films stick with escapism
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:34Published
Why did the penguins go to the cinema?These birds from a Chicago aquarium go on regular trips to unusual places. There's a good reason for it.
BBC News
Adriana Diaz (journalist)
U.S. reports record-high COVID deaths, cases and hospitalizationsThe entire country is red-hot with coronavirus cases, and health officials from coast to coast are sounding the alarm about hospitals that are nearly filled to..
CBS News
U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations near 100,000Hospitals are being hit by a tidal wave of new coronavirus cases, with predictions of it getting worse. Adriana Diaz reports on how the U.S. is at the precipice..
CBS News
"We exploded the curve": How a Chicago jail slashed its COVID-19 casesWith more than 5,000 inmates, Chicago's Cook County jail was once one of the worst coronavirus hotspots in the country. Before the state of Illinois grappled..
CBS News
Thanksgiving Day hospitalizations hit record highMore than 90,000 people were hospitalized on Thanksgiving Day, and 32 states are seeing increases in new daily cases. Adriana Diaz reports.
CBS News
