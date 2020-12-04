Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

States, cities lock down again as U.S. sees record daily COVID-19 cases, deaths

CBS News Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Across the U.S., states and cities are locking down again as the country sees record daily coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Adriana Diaz is in Chicago with the latest on this unprecedented stage in the pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chicago Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States

Rookie teacher continues remote class after home catches fire

 A first-year teacher escaped a house fire with only his laptop while he was teaching a remote class in Chicago. Meg Oliver reports.
CBS News
What pandemic? Holiday films stick with escapism [Video]

What pandemic? Holiday films stick with escapism

"Grey's Anatomy"'s fictional surgeon Meredith Grey was stricken with COVID-19, while the "Superstore" staff hoarded toilet paper. But Christmas - complete with carol singers, family gatherings and romance - will be a largely coronavirus-free zone on television. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published

Why did the penguins go to the cinema?

 These birds from a Chicago aquarium go on regular trips to unusual places. There's a good reason for it.
BBC News

Adriana Diaz (journalist)

U.S. reports record-high COVID deaths, cases and hospitalizations

 The entire country is red-hot with coronavirus cases, and health officials from coast to coast are sounding the alarm about hospitals that are nearly filled to..
CBS News

U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations near 100,000

 Hospitals are being hit by a tidal wave of new coronavirus cases, with predictions of it getting worse. Adriana Diaz reports on how the U.S. is at the precipice..
CBS News

"We exploded the curve": How a Chicago jail slashed its COVID-19 cases

 With more than 5,000 inmates, Chicago's Cook County jail was once one of the worst coronavirus hotspots in the country. Before the state of Illinois grappled..
CBS News

Thanksgiving Day hospitalizations hit record high

 More than 90,000 people were hospitalized on Thanksgiving Day, and 32 states are seeing increases in new daily cases. Adriana Diaz reports.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

More Americans Died From COVID-19 Yesterday Than On 9/11 [Video]

More Americans Died From COVID-19 Yesterday Than On 9/11

On Wednesday, the US recorded 3,157 coronavirus deaths. The stark number marks a new single-day record for deaths related to Covid-19. More Americans died from COVID-19 on Wednesday than the number of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
U.S. Surpasses Previous Record by 20 Percent Reporting More Than 3,100 COVID-19 Deaths in a Single Day [Video]

U.S. Surpasses Previous Record by 20 Percent Reporting More Than 3,100 COVID-19 Deaths in a Single Day

The United States has surpassed its previous COVID-19 death toll by 20 percent reporting over 3,100 deaths in a single day. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:03Published
Health Professionals Warn Of COVID-19 Case Surge On Top Of Existing Surge [Video]

Health Professionals Warn Of COVID-19 Case Surge On Top Of Existing Surge

The United States reported more than 205,000 new COVID-19 cases and 1,400 deaths on Friday as the number of confirmed infections in the country soared past 13 million. Over 30 states saw increases in..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 03:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Ohio Governor DeWine on state's record hospitalizations, COVID-19 vaccine rollout

 A COVID-19 vaccine could be just weeks away, and the Trump administration says it's up to governors to decide who gets it first. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined...
CBS News Also reported by •UpworthyRTTNewsbizjournals

Coronavirus updates: California sets daily record for hospitalizations; Oregon nurse on leave after TikTok video; 266K US deaths

 An Oregon nurse has been placed on leave after mocking restrictions in a TikTok video. Nevada surpasses 150K cases. Latest COVID news.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Upworthy

US COVID-19 Hospitalizations And New Cases Break Record For Second Straight Day

 COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases in the United States broke all time record on Thursday. As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project on...
RTTNews Also reported by •NewsyUpworthy