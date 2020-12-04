Global  
 

Pelosi defends smaller COVID-19 relief proposal

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is defending her willingness to accept a smaller proposal for COVID-19 rescue package, which would now be in the $1 trillion range. (Dec. 4)
 
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

