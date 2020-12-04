Pelosi defends smaller COVID-19 relief proposal
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is defending her willingness to accept a smaller proposal for COVID-19 rescue package, which would now be in the $1 trillion range. (Dec. 4)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is defending her willingness to accept a smaller proposal for COVID-19 rescue package, which would now be in the $1 trillion range. (Dec. 4)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
Watch Live: Pelosi holds press conference as COVID stimulus talks continueMembers of Congress are negotiating over a coronavirus relief bill as well as a government funding bill.
CBS News
Eye Opener: Pfizer slashes targeted vaccine rolloutPfizer slashed its targeted coronavirus vaccine rollout in half, further complicating distribution. Also, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader..
CBS News
Pressure rises on U.S. Congress to pass COVID bill
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:59Published
United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress
House passes bill that would ban most big cat ownershipOn the same day the House passed the bill, a tiger nearly tore off a volunteer's arm at Big Cat Rescue, the business operated by Carole Baskin, who has spent..
CBS News
Democrats Pick Campaign Chief for Uphill Bid to Protect House MajorityStung by big losses in the elections that shrank their majority, Democrats selected Representative Sean Patrick Maloney of New York to reboot their campaign..
NYTimes.com
US-listed Chinese firms face delisting under new BillWASHINGTON • The United States House of Representatives has approved legislation that could ultimately lead to Chinese firms - including behemoths like Alibaba..
WorldNews
Georgia Rep. Kwanza Hall to serve until Jan. 3Former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall was sworn in to the House of Representatives on Thursday. Hall won a runoff election to briefly fill the seat in..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like