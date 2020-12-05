Global  
 

David Lander, Squiggy on ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ Dies at 73

The Wrap Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
David Lander, Squiggy on ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ Dies at 73David Lander, the actor who played Squiggy on the “Happy Days” spin-off “Laverne & Shirley,” died on Friday due to complications from multiple sclerosis, his wife Kathy told TMZ. He was 73.

