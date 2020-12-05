David Lander, Squiggy on ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ Dies at 73
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
David Lander, the actor who played Squiggy on the “Happy Days” spin-off “Laverne & Shirley,” died on Friday due to complications from multiple sclerosis, his wife Kathy told TMZ. He was 73.
More to come…
David Lander, the actor who played Squiggy on the “Happy Days” spin-off “Laverne & Shirley,” died on Friday due to complications from multiple sclerosis, his wife Kathy told TMZ. He was 73.
More to come…
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources