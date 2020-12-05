Global  
 

Rare ‘Christmas star’ will be in view when Jupiter, Saturn align for first time in 800 years

Christian Post Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
For the first time in eight centuries, the two largest planets in the Solar System, Jupiter and Saturn, will look like a “double planet” in the night sky on Dec. 21 which is being referred to as the “Christmas Star.”
 Jupiter and Saturn are set to put on quite the show on December 21.

