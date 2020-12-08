White House denies reports it turned down chance to buy millions of extra Pfizer vaccine doses

How Spending No More Than 30% On Housing Can Seriously Grow Your Wealth



Mortgage underwriters and personal finance advisers recommend that Americans spend no more than 28% to 30% of their income on housing costs. And according to Certified Financial Planner and Business Insider contributor Tanza Loudenback, it's a very good rule of thumb if you want to build wealth. Of course, to achieve this, you may have to take a few deep breaths along the way and do things like sharing with roommates or renting the 'worst' bedroom.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published on December 8, 0693