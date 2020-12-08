Global  
 

White House denies reports it turned down chance to buy millions of extra Pfizer vaccine doses

CBS News Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The Trump administration is facing new reports they turned down an opportunity to buy millions of extra Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses this summer. The White House is denying these claims, but the alleged missed deal could cause distribution delays for Americans. Weijia Jiang reports.
News video: Covid vaccine

Covid vaccine

 An FDA advisory panel could grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Thursday...paving the way for the first doses to be delivered just 36 hours later. NBC's Tracie Potts reports.

