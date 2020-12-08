White House denies reports it turned down chance to buy millions of extra Pfizer vaccine doses
The Trump administration is facing new reports they turned down an opportunity to buy millions of extra Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses this summer. The White House is denying these claims, but the alleged missed deal could cause distribution delays for Americans. Weijia Jiang reports.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Eye Opener: White House denies rejecting Pfizer offer for more vaccinesThe Trump administration has denied reports of turning down an offer to buy more doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Also, the United Kingdom began its..
CBS News
In pictures: How presidents and first wives stamp their mark on the White HouseAs Melania Trump revamps the Tennis Pavilion, we look at how past presidencies have changed the White House.
BBC News
UK vaccinations, White House summit, Pennsylvania deadline: 5 things to know TuesdayThe UK begins COVID-19 vaccinations, the White House will hold a summit as the FDA considers vaccine approval and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus updates: UK vaccinations begin; Wyoming issues statewide mask mandate; Colorado's first gentleman in hospitalColorado first gentleman Marlon Reis hospitalized. White House to host vaccine summit. California reels from mounting cases. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
Thumbs up: A 98-year-old gets vaccinated
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58Published
UK patients become world’s first to get Pfizer vaccine
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39Published
First Covid-19 vaccinations take place in Wales
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Latinos to run 2 U.S. agencies that play key role in Hispanics' livesXavier Becerra and Alejandro Mayorkas will be tasked with containing the Covid-19 pandemic and reversing many of President Trump's immigration policies.
CBS News
AP Top Stories December 8 AHere's the latest for Tuesday December 8th: Britain begins COVID vaccinations; Trump administration missed chance to buy more vaccine; Senate leaders trade blame..
USATODAY.com
Xavier Becerra, Surprise Pick to Run H.H.S., Is ‘the Latino Joe Biden’Mr. Becerra was the first in his family to go to college. As attorney general of California, he took on the Trump administration on nearly every front. But can..
NYTimes.com
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
Assistant secretary of health on government's plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccineAssistant Secretary of Health Admiral Brett Giroir joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the federal government plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to..
CBS News
Rick Ross Urging Fans to Address Healthcare Needs with New Telehealth AppRick Ross says he's been exactly where millions of Americans are today -- avoiding doctor visits due to lack of healthcare -- which is why he's backing an..
TMZ.com
President Trump to hold White House COVID-19 summit as pressure mounts for FDA vaccine approvalThe White House will host drug manufacturers, distributors and governors to discuss its $12-billion plan to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
How Spending No More Than 30% On Housing Can Seriously Grow Your Wealth
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Weijia Jiang Chinese television journalist
Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, hospitalized with COVID-19President Trump tweeted on Sunday that his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, tested positive for the coronavirus. Giuliani, who has led the president's legal fight..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources