Study says Afghan civilian casualties up 330% since 2017; mystery illness appears in India

CBS News Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
According to researchers at Brown University, the number of Afghan civilians killed in airstrikes carried out by the U.S. and its allies has risen by 330% since 2017. Also, a mystery illness is setting off alarm bells in India, and life in Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus pandemic began, has largely returned to normal. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joined "CBSN AM" with headlines from around the world.
News video: Mystery illness in Southern India

Mystery illness in Southern India 00:30

 A mysterious illness is hitting Southern India. Two hundred have been hospitalized.

Civilians killed in airstrikes in Afghanistan soars by more than 300%

 In 2019 alone, more than two civilians each day were killed in airstrikes by the US or its allies.
Kabul reels from spike in targeted killings [Video]

Kabul reels from spike in targeted killings

In the Afghan capital - once described the country's most secure city - there is fear and anxiety.

India-Afghanistan to sign agreement on Shatoot Dam soon, 2 million Kabul residents to get clean drinking water

 New Delhi has been involved in a number of infrastructure projects in the country, like building Afghan Parliament and road from Delaram to Zaran.
As the U.S. rushes to the exits two decades after invading Afghanistan, the Taliban surges

 KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — When Taliban insurgents attacked Sangsar village in late October, they were fighting for lost ground again within their reach. Fighters..
CDC panel votes to give COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers, long-term care facilities

 On Tuesday, A CDC advisory panel voted to recommend that health care workers and long-term care facility residents and employees should be the first people in..
Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings [Video]

Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings

[NFA] The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened over 3 million passengers this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, its busiest weekend since mid-March, as people ignored a call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) not to travel. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

How long does Covid immunity last? Brown University's Dr Jha explains #HTLS2020 [Video]

How long does Covid immunity last? Brown University's Dr Jha explains #HTLS2020

In the inaugural session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, spoke to R. Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times on the issue which will define the current year - the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Jha shed light on the complicated link between immunity and the viral disease. He said that most people seem to develop immunity against Covid, and it lasts for around 8-9 months. A vaccine might improve this to a year. Watch the full video for more.

A return to China's Wuhan one year on [Video]

A return to China's Wuhan one year on

Wuhan shoppers crowd markets and people dance in the streets, as memories of COVID-19 fade almost one year on since the first cases were detected there. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Covid 19 coronavirus: China suggests virus may have arrived in Wuhan via frozen meat products including 'Australian steak'

 As the origin of Covid-19 continues to perplex investigators around the world, one state media outlet in China has suggested it may have arrived in Wuhan..
One year later: A look at Wuhan, the coronavirus pandemic's ground zero

 One year ago in December 2019, the fist symptomatic cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wuhan, China. As the pandemic swept across the globe, more than 65 million..
Wuhan, one year later: A look at the coronavirus pandemic's ground zero

 One year ago in December 2019, the fist symptomatic cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wuhan, China. As the pandemic swept across the globe, more than 65 million..
Watch: Over 300 hit by ‘mystery disease’ in Andhra; CM Jagan meets patients [Video]

Watch: Over 300 hit by ‘mystery disease’ in Andhra; CM Jagan meets patients

As the Covid crisis continues in India, a ‘mystery disease’ has hit the Eluru region of Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy visited Eluru Government Hospital where hundreds of people..

One year later: A look at Wuhan, the coronavirus pandemic's ground zero

 One year ago in December 2019, the fist symptomatic cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wuhan, China. As the pandemic swept across the globe, more than 65 million...
After mounting evidence, FDA, CDC now admit that coronavirus tests are faulty

 (Natural News) For the past months, government agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug...
