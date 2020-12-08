Study says Afghan civilian casualties up 330% since 2017; mystery illness appears in India

How long does Covid immunity last? Brown University's Dr Jha explains #HTLS2020



In the inaugural session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, spoke to R. Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times on the issue which will define the current year - the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Jha shed light on the complicated link between immunity and the viral disease. He said that most people seem to develop immunity against Covid, and it lasts for around 8-9 months. A vaccine might improve this to a year. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:55 Published on January 1, 1970