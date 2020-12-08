Study says Afghan civilian casualties up 330% since 2017; mystery illness appears in India
According to researchers at Brown University, the number of Afghan civilians killed in airstrikes carried out by the U.S. and its allies has risen by 330% since 2017. Also, a mystery illness is setting off alarm bells in India, and life in Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus pandemic began, has largely returned to normal. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joined "CBSN AM" with headlines from around the world.
