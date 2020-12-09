Global  
 

Hunter Biden under federal investigation over "tax affairs"

CBS News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Hunter Biden's admission that his tax affairs are under investigation comes as CBS News has learned the FBI and IRS have been looking into Biden's financial records for many months. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
