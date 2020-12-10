Global  
 

Cobb County officials reduce early voting locations ahead of Georgia Senate runoff elections

CBS News Thursday, 10 December 2020
Elections officials in Cobb County, Georgia, is reducing the number of early voting locations for the January Senate runoff elections. President-elect Joe Biden won Cobb County, in suburban Atlanta, 56% to 42%. Chairman of the Cobb County Republican Party Jason Shepherd joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the decision and the upcoming elections.
News video: Why all eyes are on the Georgia Senate runoff elections

Why all eyes are on the Georgia Senate runoff elections 01:59

 All eyes are on Georgia’s two runoff elections. CNN’s Lauren Fox explains how the outcome will determine the balance of power in the Senate.

Time running out for Congress to pass coronavirus relief before aid expires

 With just nine days to go until the Senate adjourns until 2021, time is running out for more pandemic aid to be passed before key unemployment programs and..
CBS News

Senate fails to block Trump administration's controversial arms deal with the UAE

 Critics say the weapons deal could spark an arms race in the Middle East and rewards a country with a checkered record on human rights.
USATODAY.com

House passes bill to avert a government shutdown for one more week; bill goes to Senate

 The bill allows the federal government to remain open for one more week as lawmakers scramble to make a deal on government spending.
USATODAY.com
This isn't 'rocket science': McConnell blasts Dems [Video]

This isn't 'rocket science': McConnell blasts Dems

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted Congressional Democratic leadership for not agreeing to GOP proposals after months of legislative inaction on a coronavirus aid package as cases and fatalities surge in the U.S.

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon pick [Video]

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon pick

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said it was the "right moment" in U.S. history for his nominee for defense secretary, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, despite a law requiring the military's top brass to have been out of the armed forces for at least seven years before running the Pentagon. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

AP Top Stories December 9 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday, Dec. 9th: Biden's DOD nominee puts some Dems in a bind; Only half of Americans ready for vaccine; Multiple gunshot wounds killed..
USATODAY.com

‘Is Austin on Your List?’: Biden’s Pentagon Pick Rose Despite Barriers to Diversity

 With retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III’s nomination to be the first Black defense secretary, the Pentagon comes face to face with its record as a place where..
NYTimes.com

Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over 'tax affairs'

 President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter said Wednesday that he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.The investigation..
New Zealand Herald

Stranded in Canada, She Was Rescued by a Stranger

 Lynn Marchessault was driving her children and pets from Georgia to Alaska, but got stuck in British Columbia. Gary Bath, a Canadian veteran, drove them 1,000..
NYTimes.com

The Georgia runoffs will decide who controls the Senate. Here's what you should know.

 All eyes are on Georgia as voters will ultimately determine which party will have the Senate majority.
USATODAY.com

Local Matters: Georgia GOP sues Republican secretary of state over ballot counting process

 Georgia's Republican Party chairman and the Republican National Committee are suing Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over alleged issues..
CBS News
Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses [Video]

Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses

[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo his election loss, as the two lawyers leading his legal challenges to the election results test positive for COVID-19. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

McConnell on coronavirus relief: Senate "ought to pass what we agree on"

 Congress is working to reach agreements on coronavirus relief and government spending before the end of the year. Los Angeles Times congressional reporter..
CBS News

How the coronavirus pandemic may complicate filing taxes in 2021

 There are only a few weeks left in 2020, and that means it will soon be tax season. But due to the pandemic, paying them might be a little more complicated for..
CBS News

Singer Ann Marie Arrested in Connection to Man Shot in Head

 R&B Singer Ann Marie has been arrested in connection to a hotel shooting that sent a man to the hospital after getting shot in the head. The story is wild .....
TMZ.com

Local Matters: Georgia's Republican governor rejects Trump's request to call special session to overturn election results

 Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp has rejected a request from President Trump to call a special session to overturn the results of the November election...
CBS News

The Suburbs Helped Elect Biden. Can They Give Democrats the Senate, Too?

 Some Atlanta suburbs that used to be “blood red” went blue in November. But Democrats need strong turnout in January, not just disaffected Republicans..
NYTimes.com

Watch live: Trump holds Georgia rally ahead of Senate runoffs

 Atlanta – President Donald Trump fruitlessly pressed Georgia’s governor on Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the..
WorldNews

Arizona GOP asks followers if they'd die to overturn Trump loss

 "Live a life of service to a cause greater than yourself," the official account of the Arizona GOP also told its supporters.
CBS News

We’ve Reached ‘Safe Harbor’

 The Supreme Court shoots down a Republican challenge in Pennsylvania as states pass a critical deadline.
NYTimes.com
US Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win [Video]

US Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

