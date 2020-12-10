Cobb County officials reduce early voting locations ahead of Georgia Senate runoff elections
Elections officials in Cobb County, Georgia, is reducing the number of early voting locations for the January Senate runoff elections. President-elect Joe Biden won Cobb County, in suburban Atlanta, 56% to 42%. Chairman of the Cobb County Republican Party Jason Shepherd joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the decision and the upcoming elections.
Cobb County, Georgia County in Georgia, United States
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America
Elaine Quijano American journalist
Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
