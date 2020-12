You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hunter Biden's Taxes Investigated As Presidential Transition Continues



The U.S. Attorney in Delaware has launched an investigation into Hunter Biden, the president-elect's son, concerning his taxes. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:18 Published 9 hours ago Colorado Congressman Ken Buck Requests Special Counsel To Investigate Hunter Biden



Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District, is calling on the Department of Justice to appoint a special counsel to investigate the son of President-elect Joe.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:43 Published 16 hours ago South Dakota Governor Refuses To Believe Dead People Didn't Vote In Pennsylvania



South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem backed up on Sunday President Donald Trump's insistence the presidential election was stolen from him. Business Insider reports Noem said on ABC's 'This Week' that.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on November 8, 2020

Related news from verified sources Hunter Biden under federal investigation over "tax affairs" Hunter Biden's admission that his tax affairs are under investigation comes as CBS News has learned the FBI and IRS have been looking into Biden's financial...

CBS News 8 hours ago