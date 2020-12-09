Fox News Is Launching a Streaming Weather Service, Fox Weather Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Fox News Media is launching Fox Weather, a new ad-supported streaming service covering and forecasting the weather, next year.



Sharri Berg will move from her current position as executive vice president of news operations at Fox News Channel (FNC) to oversee the new weather service as its president. Berg will report to Suzanne Scott, who is CEO of Fox News Media.



The platform will make its debut with the Fox Weather app in the third quarter of 2021. It will be accompanied by an integrated website and streaming service featuring local, regional and national updates as well as live programming, according to Fox. Between Fox News and Fox’s many television stations nationwide, the new Weather Channel competitor will have more than 75 meteorologists at its disposal.



*Also Read:* Newsmax Notches First, Albeit Very Small, Ratings Win Over Fox News



“As Fox News Media continues to deliver the best in news content, it was only natural to expand our footprint to weather with the launch of our eighth platform, Fox Weather, and there is no one better to lead this new venture than Sharri Berg,” Scott said in a Wednesday statement to press. “Sharri is an immensely talented executive with extraordinary leadership skills and a unique ability to collaborate and execute across multiple divisions.”



“Weather is a vital component to news and combining our trusted reporters and expert meteorologists from Fox News and [Fox Television Stations] nationwide, the Fox Weather products will be built to serve our audiences in a customized fashion,” Berg added. “I’m excited to get started as we continue to innovate and build new products from the ground up.”



Fox News Media operates Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox News Audio, Fox News Books and direct-to-consumer digital streaming services Fox Nation and Fox News International.



We’re forecasting a s—storm reaction to this news on Twitter.



