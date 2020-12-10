‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Renewed for 4 More Seasons, Breaking Sitcom Record
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
“It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” has been renewed for four more seasons, FX’s John Landgraf announced on Disney’s Investor Day call Thursday, bringing it to Season 18 and helping it break a record for sitcoms.
The long-running FXX comedy created by Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney began in 2005. Season 15 of “Always Sunny” will debut in 2021, which was previously announced as part of FX’s 2021 slate.
“Always Sunny” now tops “Ozzie and Harriet” as the longest-running sitcom in television history, with “Ozzie and Harriet” topping out at just 14 seasons.
*Also Read:* 'Alien' TV Series From Noah Hawley in the Works at FX
The Gang of Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Howerton, McElhenney and Danny DeVito recently took over the old filming location of “The Office,” which also started in 2005. The show was FX’s first original comedy and has continued and grown in popularity as a cult favorite over the years. It moved to FXX in 2013.
The show follows the adventures of the Philadelphia friends at Paddy’s Pub. “Always Sunny” is produced by FX Productions and executive produced by McElhenney, Howerton, Day, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Tom Lofaro, Scott Marder and David Hornsby.
