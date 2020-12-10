‘Alien’ TV Series From Noah Hawley in the Works at FX Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

An “Alien” TV series from “Fargo” creator Noah Hawley is in the works at FX, John Landgraf announced Thursday.



The series will be the first “Alien” property to be set on Earth, and is being billed as a blend of elements from director Ridley Scott’s original 1979 film and James Cameron’s more action-heavy follow, 1986’s “Aliens.” Landgraf described the series as “a scary thrill ride that will blow people back in their seats,” adding that it will be set “not too far into the future.”



Scott is in talks to executive produce the series, with Hawley serving as creator and executive producer.



*Also Read:* 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Renewed for 4 More Seasons, Breaking Sitcom Record



To date, the “Alien” franchise spans six films in addition to the joint “Alien vs. Predator” spinoff series. The two most recent entries in the series — prequels “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant” — saw Scott return to the director’s chair after handing off the franchise to Cameron and other directors for the first three follow-up films. Should it move forward, Hawley’s series will serve as the first series entry in the franchise.



Hawley, the mastermind between FX’s “Fargo” and “Legion,” has been vocal about his desire to adapt “Alien” for television, most recently explaining the films’ appeal in a September interview with Observer.



“There’s this moment in the second film when Sigourney says, ‘I don’t know which species is worse. At least they don’t screw each other over for a percentage,'” he said. “If you look at what ‘Aliens’ tends to be, it’s usually a trapped story – trapped in a ship, trapped in a prison, etc. … I thought it would be interesting if you could expand. If you’re going to make something for television, you’ve got 10 hours let’s say. Even if you have a lot of action, like two hours, then you’re still going to have eight hours left. So what is the show about?”



