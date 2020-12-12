Global  
 

Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden victory

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending Trump's attempt to get legal issues rejected by other judges before the high court. (Dec. 11)
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Supreme Court Rejects GOP Bid To Overturn Biden's Victory In Pennsylvania

Supreme Court Rejects GOP Bid To Overturn Biden's Victory In Pennsylvania 03:51

 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday spurned a request from Republican allies of President Donald Trump to decertify Pennsylvania's election results, foreclosing hopes that the justices would help deliver him a second term.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Rallying Behind Trump, Most House Republicans Joined Failed Lawsuit

 More than 60 percent of the chamber’s Republicans — including party leaders — signed onto a brief, underscoring the party’s willingness to back the..
NYTimes.com

US election: 'The big one' - Supreme Court rejects Trump allies' last-ditch lawsuit

 The US Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal..
New Zealand Herald

Supreme Court denies effort to block election results in 4 key states that sealed Trump's fate

 The justices' action clears the way for electors to convene Monday and confirm that President-elect Joe Biden will be nation's 46th president.
USATODAY.com

US Supreme Court rejects Trump-backed bid to overturn election

 The lawsuit sought to invalidate results in four states where President Trump lost the US election.
BBC News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn election results in 4 states

 In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court justices on Friday refused to hear a lawsuit that tried to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and..
CBS News
Farmers' union moves SC, Agriculture minister says 'await reply on proposal' [Video]

Farmers' union moves SC, Agriculture minister says 'await reply on proposal'

Bhartiya Kisan Union moved the Supreme Court against the three new farm laws. Farmer's union has alleged that the new laws will make them vulnerable to corporate greed. The move comes two days after farmers' unions rejected Centre's proposal. Farmers said there was nothing new in the proposal and that they would continue to protest. Farmers agitating near Delhi have called for a nationwide protest on December 14. They said they would block Delhi-Jaipur national highway till December 12. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Centre hasn't received any communication from farmers. Tomar added that he got to know about them rejecting it through media. Protest against the three contentious farm laws has been going on since November 26. To end the impasse over farm laws, govt had called farmer leaders for informal negotiations. Govt had agreed to give written assurance on continuing MSP, a main issue raised by farmers. It also tried to allay their fears over mandis, taking over of farmlands by big corporates. Farmers, however, have refused to budge and are demanding a complete rollback of the laws.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:31Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democrats, and Even Some Republicans, Cheer as Justices Spurn Trump

 While a top legal expert exhaled that “Our institutions held,” the Texas Republican Party chairman suggested secession.
NYTimes.com
Senate backs defense bill, defying Trump veto threat [Video]

Senate backs defense bill, defying Trump veto threat

[NFA] The U.S. Senate on Friday threw its weight behind the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, passing the bill with a margin large enough to overcome President Donald Trump's promised veto. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published

More than 60% of House Republicans support of pro-Trump lawsuit overturning election results

 The additional members include the highest ranking Republican in the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
 
USATODAY.com

Progressive Groups Urge Biden to Move Quickly on Diverse Slate of Judges

 The president-elect faces pressure to install a diverse group of progressives in the courts, but the prospect of a Republican-controlled Senate looms as an..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden introduces more picks for key administration roles

 Some of President-elect Joe Biden's nominees for roles in his Cabinet are fresh faces, but others are leading names from the Obama administration. Ed O'Keefe..
CBS News

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Suit Challenging Biden's Victory

 The suit, filed directly in the Supreme Court, sought to bar Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from casting their electoral votes for Joseph R. Biden..
NYTimes.com

Biden Transition: Supreme Court Rejects Texas Suit to Overturn Election [Video]

Biden Transition: Supreme Court Rejects Texas Suit to Overturn Election

CBS reporter Natalie Brand has the latest on the presidential transition from Washington. (12-11-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:44Published
Ward takes bid to undo Biden win in Arizona to Supreme Court [Video]

Ward takes bid to undo Biden win in Arizona to Supreme Court

Arizona GOP chief Kelli Ward has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal in her bid to overturn Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:20Published
CBS4's Jim DeFede On U.S. Supreme Court's Decision On Texas Lawsuit [Video]

CBS4's Jim DeFede On U.S. Supreme Court's Decision On Texas Lawsuit

CBS4's Jim DeFede talks about Friday's Supreme Court decision on shutting down President Trump's attempt to overturn November's election results.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:22Published

Ken Paxton asks Supreme Court to block Joe Biden victory in 4 battleground states

 Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asks the U.S. Supreme Court to block four battleground states from certifying Joe Biden's victory...
Upworthy Also reported by •NYTimes.comNew Zealand HeraldeuronewsHinduVOA News

States Respond to Texas Bid to Overturn Election at Supreme Court

 Four U.S. states that President Donald Trump lost in the Nov. 3 election on Thursday began to file court papers opposing a long-shot Republican-backed lawsuit...
Newsmax Also reported by •Upworthy

Trump Vows to Carry On Election Fight

 US president voices support for new lawsuit after Supreme Court rejects attempt to overturn Biden win in battleground state of Pennsylvania
VOA News Also reported by •Upworthy