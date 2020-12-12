Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden victory
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending Trump's attempt to get legal issues rejected by other judges before the high court. (Dec. 11)
