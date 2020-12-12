Global  
 

Wisconsin Supreme Court meeting in rare Saturday session for Trump case

CBS News Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The high court agreed to take the case at President Trump's urgent request Friday.
News video: States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election

States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election 03:04

 Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the November election in those states, saying the case has no factual or legal grounds and offers "bogus"...

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Trump's election lawsuit

 The action comes two days after Trump asked the justices to revoke the certification of a contest he lost by nearly 21,000 votes.
USATODAY.com

Senator Mark Warner on India-US ties, China, Pakistan & Kashmir #HTLS2020 [Video]

Senator Mark Warner on India-US ties, China, Pakistan & Kashmir #HTLS2020

US Senator Mark Warner participated in the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He slammed Trump’s refusal to concede and said that the issue has tarnished US’ image globally. He also spoke about how India-US ties are likely to change under the Biden administration. He also made a strong pitch for countering China’s ‘authoritarian capitalism’ model and called for like minded democracies to collaborate. Senator Warner also spoke on issues like Kashmir, CAA and terrorism emanating out of Pakistan. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 29:37Published

Trump lashes out at Supreme Court over rejected bid to overturn election results

 President Trump is lashing out at the Supreme Court after it rejected his latest effort to overturn the results of the presidential election in a 7-2 vote. The..
CBS News

Eye Opener: FDA approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

 The FDA has officially given the green light for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, with millions of doses readying to ship nationwide. Also, the Supreme Court rejected..
CBS News

Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election

Seventeen attorneys general and 126 members of Congress backed the lawsuit, which was brought forth by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, to throw out millions of votes in Georgia, Michigan,..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:02Published
CBS4's Jim DeFede On U.S. Supreme Court's Decision On Texas Lawsuit [Video]

CBS4's Jim DeFede On U.S. Supreme Court's Decision On Texas Lawsuit

CBS4's Jim DeFede talks about Friday's Supreme Court decision on shutting down President Trump's attempt to overturn November's election results.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:22Published
Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit Against Election Results In 4 Battleground States [Video]

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit Against Election Results In 4 Battleground States

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit brought forth by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:43Published