Wisconsin Supreme Court meeting in rare Saturday session for Trump case

Senator Mark Warner on India-US ties, China, Pakistan & Kashmir #HTLS2020



US Senator Mark Warner participated in the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He slammed Trump’s refusal to concede and said that the issue has tarnished US’ image globally. He also spoke about how India-US ties are likely to change under the Biden administration. He also made a strong pitch for countering China’s ‘authoritarian capitalism’ model and called for like minded democracies to collaborate. Senator Warner also spoke on issues like Kashmir, CAA and terrorism emanating out of Pakistan. Watch the full video for all the details.

Duration: 29:42