You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Colorado’s Presidential Electors Cast 9 Votes For Biden And Harris At State Capitol Monday



Colorado’s nine presidential electors met at the State Capitol Monday to cast their votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Electors are required vote for the presidential and vice-presidential.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:24 Published 6 hours ago Nevada electors cast votes for Joe Biden for president



Nevada electors gathered virtually this morning to cast the state's six electoral college votes for president-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. According to the Associated Press,.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24 Published 9 hours ago Colorado’s Presidential Electors Will Cast Votes At State Capitol Monday



Colorado’s nine presidential electors will meet at the State Capitol Monday to cast their votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The electors are required vote for the presidential and.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:41 Published 11 hours ago