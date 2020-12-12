Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids make red carpet debut

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited FareShare food bank in Manchester as part of their whistle-stop tour of England, Scotland and Wales to thank local heroes, communities and frontline workers during the pandemic. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Manchester ahead of their visit to FareShare. The royal couple are on day one of their three-day tour of the UK, which will see them thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

During a whistle-stop tour on the royal train, the Duke and Duchess ofCambridge visited a primary school, meeting students, teachers and a reindeercalled Chaz. The royal couple travelled to Holy Trinity First School inBerwick-upon-Tweed where they thanked teachers for their efforts to supportlearning during the coronavirus crisis. As a treat for the children,Kensington Palace arranged for Rent a Reindeer to bring three animals to theschool. Headteacher Nicholas Shaw said: “We feel honoured to have been chosenand appreciate they are taking the time to think about teachers and the workthat has been going on in schools. It has been a challenge during lockdown, alot of new skills have been learned."

The Duchess of Cambridge is preparing to announce the results of her landmarkstudy on early childhood, which has had the largest-ever response to a publicsurvey of its kind. Kate, in a video released on Kensington Palace’s socialmedia accounts, said more than half a million people had taken part in theRoyal Foundation’s “five big questions on the under-fives” research.

Mandatory credit: Kensington Palace The Duke of Cambridge has carried out hisfirst virtual royal duty since his secret battle with coronavirus wasrevealed. William made no mention of his own experience of the disease as hedelivered a pre-recorded video message to open the Fire Fighters Charity’sSpirit of Fire Awards ceremony.

The Duke of Cambridge tested positive for coronavirus in April, it hasemerged. The Sun newspaper said William continued with his telephone and videoengagements, and told one observer he had not wanted to worry anyone. Whencontacted on Sunday, Kensington Palace declined to comment but did not denythe report.
