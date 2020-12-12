Global  
 

Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids make red carpet debut

CBS News Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
According to Kensington Palace, the performance of The National Lottery's Pantoland at The Palladium was held to honor pandemic workers.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Member of the British royal family

Prince William and family make red carpet debut

 The family watches a pantomime organised to thank key workers for their efforts during the pandemic.
BBC News

ShowBiz Minute: Giannulli, Soderbergh, Royals

 Olivia Jade Giannulli learning from family college "mess-up"; Steven Soderbergh says blockbusters aren't going away; Criticism of Prince William's U.K. rail..
USATODAY.com
Prince William and Kate begin UK tour [Video]

Prince William and Kate begin UK tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Edinburgh on Monday at the start of a nationwide train tour of Britain to meet and thank frontline workers.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:47Published
Prince William gives heartfelt thank you to key workers [Video]

Prince William gives heartfelt thank you to key workers

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited FareShare food bank in Manchester as part of their whistle-stop tour of England, Scotland and Wales to thank local heroes, communities and frontline workers during the pandemic. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:38Published

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Wife of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Kate meets Batley phone-call pensioner during royal visit

 The Duchess of Cambridge befriended the 86-year-old after speaking to him during lockdown.
BBC News
Prince William and Kate arrive in Manchester [Video]

Prince William and Kate arrive in Manchester

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Manchester ahead of their visit to FareShare. The royal couple are on day one of their three-day tour of the UK, which will see them thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published
Kate and William arrive in Edinburgh as part of royal train tour [Video]

Kate and William arrive in Edinburgh as part of royal train tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Edinburgh on Monday as part of aroyal train tour to thank key workers, communities and individuals for theirwork during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Kensington Palace Kensington Palace

William and Kate rent a reindeer [Video]

William and Kate rent a reindeer

During a whistle-stop tour on the royal train, the Duke and Duchess ofCambridge visited a primary school, meeting students, teachers and a reindeercalled Chaz. The royal couple travelled to Holy Trinity First School inBerwick-upon-Tweed where they thanked teachers for their efforts to supportlearning during the coronavirus crisis. As a treat for the children,Kensington Palace arranged for Rent a Reindeer to bring three animals to theschool. Headteacher Nicholas Shaw said: “We feel honoured to have been chosenand appreciate they are taking the time to think about teachers and the workthat has been going on in schools. It has been a challenge during lockdown, alot of new skills have been learned."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Duchess of Cambridge to announce results of study on early childhood [Video]

Duchess of Cambridge to announce results of study on early childhood

The Duchess of Cambridge is preparing to announce the results of her landmarkstudy on early childhood, which has had the largest-ever response to a publicsurvey of its kind. Kate, in a video released on Kensington Palace’s socialmedia accounts, said more than half a million people had taken part in theRoyal Foundation’s “five big questions on the under-fives” research.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
William highlights ‘unique challenge’ facing emergency responders [Video]

William highlights ‘unique challenge’ facing emergency responders

Mandatory credit: Kensington Palace The Duke of Cambridge has carried out hisfirst virtual royal duty since his secret battle with coronavirus wasrevealed. William made no mention of his own experience of the disease as hedelivered a pre-recorded video message to open the Fire Fighters Charity’sSpirit of Fire Awards ceremony.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:03Published
William 'tested positive for coronavirus in April' [Video]

William 'tested positive for coronavirus in April'

The Duke of Cambridge tested positive for coronavirus in April, it hasemerged. The Sun newspaper said William continued with his telephone and videoengagements, and told one observer he had not wanted to worry anyone. Whencontacted on Sunday, Kensington Palace declined to comment but did not denythe report.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

London Palladium London Palladium West End theatre in London

The Cambridges visit Pantoland in first red carpet outing as a family [Video]

The Cambridges visit Pantoland in first red carpet outing as a family

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children attend the openingof Pantoland at the London Palladium on their first red carpet outing as afamily of five.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

National Lottery (United Kingdom) National Lottery (United Kingdom) National lottery in the United Kingdom

Queen Elizabeth Might Not Spend Christmas with Prince William and Kate Middleton [Video]

Queen Elizabeth Might Not Spend Christmas with Prince William and Kate Middleton

COVID-19 lockdown is killing the holiday spirit.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:47Published
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Latest Zoom Call Revealed the Sweetest Design Detail [Video]

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Latest Zoom Call Revealed the Sweetest Design Detail

The couple hosted a virtual chat with new fathers and their babies.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:44Published
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Made Their Red Carpet Debut at the AMAs [Video]

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Made Their Red Carpet Debut at the AMAs

After a few months of dating, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made things official.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:46Published