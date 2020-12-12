Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids make red carpet debut

William and Kate rent a reindeer



During a whistle-stop tour on the royal train, the Duke and Duchess ofCambridge visited a primary school, meeting students, teachers and a reindeercalled Chaz. The royal couple travelled to Holy Trinity First School inBerwick-upon-Tweed where they thanked teachers for their efforts to supportlearning during the coronavirus crisis. As a treat for the children,Kensington Palace arranged for Rent a Reindeer to bring three animals to theschool. Headteacher Nicholas Shaw said: “We feel honoured to have been chosenand appreciate they are taking the time to think about teachers and the workthat has been going on in schools. It has been a challenge during lockdown, alot of new skills have been learned."

