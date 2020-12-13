Broncos vs. Panthers live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL Week 14 game at Bank of America Stadium

Information on Sunday's Chiefs game



Things to know before Chiefs vs. Broncos game Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:03 Published 1 week ago

Colin Cowherd plays the 3-Word Game after NFL Week 12 | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd plays the 3-Word Game after NFL Week 12. He has some praising words for the Carolina Panthers, the New York Giants and Justin Herbert, while he gave tough love to the Cleveland Browns,.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:48 Published 2 weeks ago