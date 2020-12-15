First Americans To Be Administered COVID-19 Vaccine Are Health Workers
According to Gen. Gustave Perna, Operation Warp Speed's chief operating officer, amid mass deliveries of the initial batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines, 55 of the 145 initial distribution sites received shipments by around noon on Monday.
