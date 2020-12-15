Global  
 

First Americans To Be Administered COVID-19 Vaccine Are Health Workers

HNGN Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
First Americans To Be Administered COVID-19 Vaccine Are Health WorkersAccording to Gen. Gustave Perna, Operation Warp Speed's chief operating officer, amid mass deliveries of the initial batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines, 55 of the 145 initial distribution sites received shipments by around noon on Monday.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered to Health Workers in San Francisco

First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered to Health Workers in San Francisco 03:47

 More than 33,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being administered or stored at 4 hospitals in California including San Francisco. Andria Borba reports. (12-14-20)

