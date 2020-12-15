Joe Biden picks Pete Buttigieg for transportation secretary
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to lead the Department of Transportation, adding a young-generation voice to his team, said a person familiar with Biden’s deliberations.
CNN reports that President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary.
If confirmed, Buttigieg would be the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary.
Biden has praised Buttigieg during the Democratic primary.
Sources tell CNN this could earn Buttigieg...