Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden picks Pete Buttigieg for transportation secretary

Denver Post Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to lead the Department of Transportation, adding a young-generation voice to his team, said a person familiar with Biden’s deliberations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden Gives Buttigieg Transpo Secretary

Biden Gives Buttigieg Transpo Secretary 00:34

 CNN reports that President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary. If confirmed, Buttigieg would be the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary. Biden has praised Buttigieg during the Democratic primary. Sources tell CNN this could earn Buttigieg...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mitch McConnell officialls calls Joe Biden winner of election [Video]

Mitch McConnell officialls calls Joe Biden winner of election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly acknowledged that president-elect Joe Biden won the election. Yesterday The Electoral College officially cast its votes for Biden.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:15Published
Putin Finally Congratulates President-Elect Biden [Video]

Putin Finally Congratulates President-Elect Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent out his late congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden on his Electoral College victory.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54Published
SPECIAL REPORT: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation after the Electoral College voted to solidify his victory in the [Video]

SPECIAL REPORT: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation after the Electoral College voted to solidify his victory in the

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday evening after the Electoral College voted to solidify his victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 17:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden taps Pete Buttigieg as his transportation secretary

 President-elect Joe Biden tapped South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg to serve as Transportation Secretary in the new administration, the Wall Street Journal...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •UpworthyCBS NewsPinkNewsMediaiteNewsmaxUSATODAY.comNYTimes.comSeattlePI.comJapan TodayNPR