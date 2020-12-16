Global  
 

Ghislaine Maxwell proposes $28.5 million bail package, proclaims innocence

Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Ghislaine Maxwell, who is facing criminal charges she helped procure girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, proposed a $28.5 million bail package Monday.
