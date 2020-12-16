Ghislaine Maxwell proposes $28.5 million bail package, proclaims innocence
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () Ghislaine Maxwell, who is facing criminal charges she helped procure girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, proposed a $28.5 million bail package Monday.
Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell wants out of prison so badly that she's willing to put up all of her assets to make that happen.
The daughter of media tycoon Robert Maxwell is accused of grooming underage girls for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The 58-year-old has asked to be released...
