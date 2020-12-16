Global  
 

Ghislaine Maxwell: Jeffrey Epstein Associate Proposes $28.5 Million Bail Package

HNGN Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell: Jeffrey Epstein Associate Proposes $28.5 Million Bail PackageWhile waiting for her trial on her sex crime charges, British socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell has asked a judge in the United States to release her under a proposed (£21.4m) or $28.5 bail package.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: What Ghislaine Maxwell Is Willing To Do To Get Out Of The Clink

What Ghislaine Maxwell Is Willing To Do To Get Out Of The Clink 00:35

 Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell wants out of prison so badly that she's willing to put up all of her assets to make that happen. The daughter of media tycoon Robert Maxwell is accused of grooming underage girls for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The 58-year-old has asked to be released...

Newly unsealed court records allege Ghislaine Maxwell, the onetime girlfriend and close confidant of convicted sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, kept an album containing photographs..

 Ms Maxwell denies charges that she helped the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein groom young girls.
