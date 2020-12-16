Global  
 

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Pals Say She’s Great With Kids As They Fund Her Bail

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Despite the fact that she is facing a trial for allegedly helping Jeffrey Epstein to abuse and groom minors, friends and family members of Ghislaine Maxwell said they personally think she’s great with kids!  Maxwell proposed a $28.5 billion bail package to get out of prison in time for the holidays, much of which will be Read More
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: What Ghislaine Maxwell Is Willing To Do To Get Out Of The Clink

What Ghislaine Maxwell Is Willing To Do To Get Out Of The Clink 00:35

 Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell wants out of prison so badly that she's willing to put up all of her assets to make that happen. The daughter of media tycoon Robert Maxwell is accused of grooming underage girls for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The 58-year-old has asked to be released...

