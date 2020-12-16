Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fox News Re-Signs Laura Ingraham to Multiyear Deal

The Wrap Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Fox News announced Wednesday that Laura Ingraham has signed a new multiyear deal to continue hosting her primetime show, “The Ingraham Angle.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the contract extension comes as no surprise. According to the network, Ingraham’s show is the most-watched 10 p.m. ET host in cable news history, and she is also the most-watched female cable host of all time.

“With so many challenges facing Americans, I am more determined than ever to deliver the incisive, pull-no-punches analysis and commentary that our viewers expect and enjoy,” said Ingraham, whose show started in October 2017.

*Also Read:* Laura Ingraham Edges Out Rachel Maddow as Top Female Cable Host for Eighth Month

Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, made the announcement and released her own statement: “Laura’s one-of-a-kind expertise and powerful commentary has provided an important voice to millions of Americans as a staple of our primetime lineup and we are thrilled to feature her insightful perspective across our platforms for many years to come.”

Fox News’ 10 p.m. ET time slot is having its highest-rated year ever, according to Nielsen Media Research data. In 2020, “The Ingraham Angle” averaged 3.6 million total viewers, of whom 650,000 were in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54.

Beyond her successes, Ingraham is no stranger to controversy. Her ratings took a hit in 2018 after she insulted Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg and he subsequently called for an advertiser boycott of her show.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Laura Ingraham Edges Out Rachel Maddow as Top Female Cable Host for Eighth Month

Laura Ingraham Dinged for Sharing False Story About Government Ban on Catholic Rituals – in Canada

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Fox News' Laura Ingraham: 'Why Are You on TV Again?'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Ink Exclusive Multi-Year Deal With Spotify | THR News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Ink Exclusive Multi-Year Deal With Spotify | THR News 01:56

 Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have inked an exclusive multi-year deal with Spotify through newly-formed production company Archewell Audio.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Howard Stern Signs New Multi-Year Deal With SiriusXM | Billboard News [Video]

Howard Stern Signs New Multi-Year Deal With SiriusXM | Billboard News

Howard Stern, the “King of All Media, will continue to make satellite radio giant SiriusXM his home, extending his long-running deal with the company for his flagship show by five years.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:18Published
Health Headlines - 11-25-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 11-25-20

In today's health headlines we talk about COVID-19 immunity and how long this community might last based on a new study that was recently released. This says that the vaccine may be even more effective..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:31Published
Health Headlines - 11-20-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 11-20-20

In today's health headlines we talk about Pfizer asking for an emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine. Also, new research from the CDC shows that masks really do help in stopping the spread..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Laura Ingraham Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Fox News

Laura Ingraham Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Fox News Fox News host Laura Ingraham has signed a new multi-year deal with Fox News Media, according to an announcement from Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott. Under the...
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.combizjournalsDaily Caller