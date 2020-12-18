Global  
 

Doctor explains how coronavirus vaccines work as FDA panel recommends one from Moderna

CBS News Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
An FDA advisory panel has recommended emergency use of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. The FDA could authorize the vaccine as early as Friday and six million doses could be shipped out next week. This comes as the total number of cases in the U.S. tops 17 million and California becomes the epicenter of the nation's outbreak. Dr. Yves Duroseau, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital, joins CBSN to discuss how the vaccines work.
News video: FDA panel recommends authorization of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

FDA panel recommends authorization of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine 03:16

 CNN’s Alexandra Field reports that the FDA advisory panel recommends authorization of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine as the CDC is now forecasting up to 391,000 deaths by January 9, 2021.

Healthcare workers who treated Florida's first COVID-19 patient receive vaccine [Video]

Healthcare workers who treated Florida's first COVID-19 patient receive vaccine

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota respiratory therapists and nursing staff who cared for the first COVID-19 patient in the state got the Moderna vaccine on Thursday.

Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal [Video]

Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal

[NFA] The U.S. government will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to bolster its supply as the country grapples with a nationwide spike in infections. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Pfizer Makes Deal For 100-Million Doses Of Vaccine [Video]

Pfizer Makes Deal For 100-Million Doses Of Vaccine

On Wednesday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced having reached a deal with the U.S. government with an additional 100 million doses by July 31. That's up from the initial 100 million doses ordered already. The deal follows a similar extension of doses reached by the U.S. with Moderna for their vaccine. Both vaccines require two doses to be administered. The $2 billion deal calls for at least an additional 70 million doses to be provided to the U.S. by June 30.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Other Health Officials Get COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Other Health Officials Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Fauci received his first dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 22.

This week on "Face the Nation," December 27, 2020

 Governors Mike DeWine, Gretchen Whitmer, and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
Doctors Vaccinated With COVID Vaccine Talk Side Effects [Video]

Doctors Vaccinated With COVID Vaccine Talk Side Effects

Last week, the FDA authorized emergency use of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first doses went to frontline healthcare workers. Three doctors who spoke to Business Insider about what it was like to receive the first dose. The most common side effect was 24 hours of muscle soreness.

UPS driver who lost father to COVID helping transport vaccine: "This has been my most important load"

 Vaccine distribution continues nationwide after the FDA authorized the second U.S. vaccine for emergency use. The first Moderna vaccianation could happen as..
Moderna vaccine brings more hope after FDA approval

 The Moderna vaccine has become the second coronavirus vaccine authorized by the FDA, as the Pfizer vaccine continues to roll out throughout the U.S. The country..
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on December 20, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
More than 19,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 in one week period

 Hospitals across the nation are reaching their breaking point as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. For the first time, the U.S. has now reported more than 19,000..
California becomes first state to surpass 2 million COVID-19 cases

 California is the epicenter of the COVID-19 surge this Christmas Eve. The Golden State has now recorded nearly as many cases as all of Great Britain. Lilia..
California wildfire forces evacuations at Camp Pendleton

 Evacuations were ordered as Santa Ana winds brought dangerously gusty and dry conditions to Southern California.
Nurses fear what's to come in California's COVID crisis

 "Every day, I look into the eyes of someone who is struggling to breathe," said nurse Jenny Carrillo, her voice breaking.
California mural honors frontline medical staff [Video]

California mural honors frontline medical staff

A mural in Santa Monica is being painted to honor the work carried out by frontline medical workers.

Nuro set to be California's first driverless delivery service

 Nuro's autonomous vehicles will take to the streets as early as 2021.
