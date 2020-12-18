Doctor explains how coronavirus vaccines work as FDA panel recommends one from Moderna
An FDA advisory panel has recommended emergency use of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. The FDA could authorize the vaccine as early as Friday and six million doses could be shipped out next week. This comes as the total number of cases in the U.S. tops 17 million and California becomes the epicenter of the nation's outbreak. Dr. Yves Duroseau, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital, joins CBSN to discuss how the vaccines work.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Moderna American biotechnology company
Healthcare workers who treated Florida's first COVID-19 patient receive vaccine
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:42Published
Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:56Published
Pfizer Makes Deal For 100-Million Doses Of Vaccine
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Other Health Officials Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services
This week on "Face the Nation," December 27, 2020Governors Mike DeWine, Gretchen Whitmer, and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News
Doctors Vaccinated With COVID Vaccine Talk Side Effects
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
UPS driver who lost father to COVID helping transport vaccine: "This has been my most important load"Vaccine distribution continues nationwide after the FDA authorized the second U.S. vaccine for emergency use. The first Moderna vaccianation could happen as..
CBS News
Moderna vaccine brings more hope after FDA approvalThe Moderna vaccine has become the second coronavirus vaccine authorized by the FDA, as the Pfizer vaccine continues to roll out throughout the U.S. The country..
CBS News
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on December 20, 2020On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News
Lenox Hill Hospital Hospital in New York, United States
More than 19,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 in one week periodHospitals across the nation are reaching their breaking point as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. For the first time, the U.S. has now reported more than 19,000..
CBS News
California State of the United States of America
California becomes first state to surpass 2 million COVID-19 casesCalifornia is the epicenter of the COVID-19 surge this Christmas Eve. The Golden State has now recorded nearly as many cases as all of Great Britain. Lilia..
CBS News
California wildfire forces evacuations at Camp PendletonEvacuations were ordered as Santa Ana winds brought dangerously gusty and dry conditions to Southern California.
CBS News
Nurses fear what's to come in California's COVID crisis"Every day, I look into the eyes of someone who is struggling to breathe," said nurse Jenny Carrillo, her voice breaking.
CBS News
California mural honors frontline medical staff
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42Published
Nuro set to be California's first driverless delivery serviceNuro's autonomous vehicles will take to the streets as early as 2021.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources