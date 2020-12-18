Visit by COVID-Infected Official Closes Washington Monument
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The Trump administration abruptly closed the Washington Monument over exposure concerns from a recent visit by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who tested positive this week for the coronavirus. Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said Friday "a couple" of employees have...
