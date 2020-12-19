Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NYC Mayor de Blasio accused of using NYPD as scapegoat after George Floyd protests

FOXNews.com Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The head of the union the represents New York City detectives blasted a report released Friday that found police officers used excessive force against protesters over the summer while also suggesting the head of the agency that conducted the inquiry may be conflicted. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Mayor De Blasio Discusses Schools, Policing And More In NYC

Mayor De Blasio Discusses Schools, Policing And More In NYC 55:50

 Mayor Bill de Blasio holds daily covid briefing on schools, policing and more in New York City.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Department Of Investigation Report Criticizes NYPD's Response To George Floyd Protests [Video]

Department Of Investigation Report Criticizes NYPD's Response To George Floyd Protests

There’s demand for wholesale change the NYPD after a damming report by the Department of Investigation finds the NYPD was unprepared to deal with protests over the murder of George Floyd, and that..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published
NYPD used excessive force during protests -report [Video]

NYPD used excessive force during protests -report

The New York Police Department used 'excessive enforcement' during the wave of protests across the city this summer against police brutality and racism, according to a report published Friday by New..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

NYC Mayor de Blasio apologizes for police department's 'excessive force' during George Floyd protests

 Mayor de Blasio issued an apology over the NYPD’s "excessive force" tactics during the George Floyd protests — but he refused to say exactly what he was...
FOXNews.com

N.Y.P.D. Badly Mishandled George Floyd Protests, Watchdog Says

 “I look back with remorse,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said after a city oversight agency found the department’s tactics “produced excessive enforcement.”
NYTimes.com