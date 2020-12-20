Global  
 

Today in History for December 20th

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: New Orleans marks completion of Louisiana Purchase; South Carolina is first state to secede from Union; Vermont Supreme Court rules in favor of homosexual couples; 'It's A Wonderful Life' premieres in New York. (Dec. 20)
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: This Day in History: Slavery Is Abolished in America

This Day in History: Slavery Is Abolished in America 00:54

 This Day in History:, Slavery Is Abolished in America. December 18, 1865. The 13th Amendment was formally adopted into the U.S. Constitution. It ensures that “neither slavery nor involuntary servitude … shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their...

