Today in History for December 20th
Highlights of this day in history: New Orleans marks completion of Louisiana Purchase; South Carolina is first state to secede from Union; Vermont Supreme Court rules in favor of homosexual couples; 'It's A Wonderful Life' premieres in New York. (Dec. 20)
'I held her hand until her last breath': South Carolina nurse comforts dying COVID-19 patientMike Gatlin, an ICU nurse at a South Carolina hospital, made sure a COVID-19 patient did not die alone. He held a woman's hand until her last breath.
United Helps to Contact Passengers After Possible Covid 19-Related Death on FlightThe flight, United 591 from Orlando to Los Angeles, was diverted to New Orleans on Monday after a passenger had a medical emergency on board.
Museum explores Jewish life, culture in the SouthMuseum of the Southern Jewish Experience is under construction in New Orleans and is set to open next year. (Dec. 16)
New Orleans 'Queen Sugar' actress Carol Sutton dies from COVID-19 complications at 76Carol Sutton died Dec. 10 from COVID-19 complications according to New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell.
The Dish: Livanos family brings Greek traditions to American cuisineFrom the corner diner to more elegant fare, restaurants run by people of Greek heritage have had extraordinary success in this country. There may be no better..
New York man trapped in car for 10 hours under 4 feet of snowA snowplow buried a car in Owego, New York, under 4 feet of snow — with the driver trapped inside.
Cuomo says a New York COVID-19 shutdown is "totally avoidable"New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday a shutdown that would close non-essential businesses is "totally avoidable" -- and that he doesn't believe the state..
Watch Live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives COVID-19 updateThe question of whether New York City needs to go into a full shutdown became a political football this week between the governor and the city's mayor.
