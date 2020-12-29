Today in History for December 29th
Highlights of this day in history: Noblemen in Russia kill Gregory Rasputin; Wounded Knee massacre takes place; Texas joins as the 28th state; Dissident playwright Vaclav Havel elected president of Czechoslovakia; First YMCA opens in Boston. (Dec. 29)
💡 One News Page Knowledge:
Václav Havel Czech statesman, writer, and former dissident (1936–2011)
Grigori Rasputin Russian mystic
Texas State of the United States of America
Czechoslovakia 1918–1992 country in Central Europe, predecessor of the Czech Republic and Slovakia
Boston State capital of Massachusetts, US
