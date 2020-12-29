Global  
 

Today in History for December 29th

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Highlights of this day in history: Noblemen in Russia kill Gregory Rasputin; Wounded Knee massacre takes place; Texas joins as the 28th state; Dissident playwright Vaclav Havel elected president of Czechoslovakia; First YMCA opens in Boston. (Dec. 29)
 
Trailer: How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture

Trailer: How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture

 Our new series "How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture" lands December 28th! We'll be publishing a new episode every day throughout the week. Today, geek culture has exploded into the mainstream, with the underdogs of yore now the creators and consumers of pop culture! How did so much change? Join us as...

Václav Havel Czech statesman, writer, and former dissident (1936–2011)


Grigori Rasputin Russian mystic


Texas State of the United States of America

Czechoslovakia 1918–1992 country in Central Europe, predecessor of the Czech Republic and Slovakia


Boston State capital of Massachusetts, US

