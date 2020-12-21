Vaccine rollout ramps up across U.S. as new coronavirus variant is being tracked
Scientists are tracking a new coronavirus variant, as a CDC panel says Americans 75 and older and frontline essential workers should be next in line for vaccination. Biden Coronavirus Adviser Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, explains how these developments could affect vaccine rollout.
