Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vaccine rollout ramps up across U.S. as new coronavirus variant is being tracked

CBS News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Scientists are tracking a new coronavirus variant, as a CDC panel says Americans 75 and older and frontline essential workers should be next in line for vaccination. Biden Coronavirus Adviser Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, explains how these developments could affect vaccine rollout.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control

Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control 00:54

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London, south-eastern and eastern England as theregion was put into a new two-week lockdown from Sunday. Under the new...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael Osterholm Michael Osterholm

A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge [Video]

A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge

[NFA] New U.S. COVID-19 infections climbed by more than 177,000 on Friday, setting another daily record, according to a Reuters tally, and in another troublesome trend, the U.S. has averaged over 1,000 deaths per day for the past seven days, a trend last seen in August. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:01Published
Biden's COVID-19 Advisor Speaks in Favour of a Nationwide Lockdown [Video]

Biden's COVID-19 Advisor Speaks in Favour of a Nationwide Lockdown

Doctor Michael Osterholm, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 “advisory board” has spoken out about the benefits of a lockdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

Frontline workers should be next for COVID shots: CDC [Video]

Frontline workers should be next for COVID shots: CDC

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Sunday recommended that frontline essential workers and persons 75 years and older should be next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. This report produced by Freddie Joyner

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:03Published

CDC panel makes recommendation for next Americans to get vaccine

 Phase 1B includes Americans 75 and older and frontline workers — including police, firefighters, teachers and grocery workers.
CBS News

Frontline essential workers and the elderly next in line for COVID-19 vaccinations

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Frontline essential workers and people 75 years of age and older in the United States should get COVID-19..
The Verge

Police, firefighters, teachers will be in next phase of COVID-19 vaccine allocation

 A CDC panel recommended who would follow front-line health care workers and people in long-term care facilities in receiving COVID-19 vaccines.
USATODAY.com

University of Minnesota University of Minnesota Public university in Minnesota, U.S.


Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-EastNew Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infecti [Video]

New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-EastNew Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infecti

A new variant of coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, has been identified in the UK and may be growing faster than existing variants of the virus, according to health secretary Matt Hancock. It’s..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
SD frontline workers get Pfizer vaccine, who's next? [Video]

SD frontline workers get Pfizer vaccine, who's next?

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:04Published
Next steps for COVID-19 vaccine rollout [Video]

Next steps for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Now that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has been approved for emergency use, companies are preparing to ship out doses across the country.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

India requires Rs 80,000 crore for vaccine distribution next year: SII

 NEW DELHI: Pune-based vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, on Saturday...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •cbs4.comCBS NewsallAfrica.comJerusalem Post

Joe Biden to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine As Soon As Next Week, Mike Pence Will Be Vaccinated Friday

 President-elect Joe Biden will reportedly receive the Coronavirus vaccine as soon as next week. During an event this week, he said, “I don’t want to get...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBS Newscbs4.comDelawareonlineallAfrica.comBusiness InsiderJerusalem PostTelegraph.co.uk

Operation Warp Speed's top scientist says Moderna vaccine will 'likely' be approved by end of week

 Moncef Slaoui, the head scientist of Operation Warp Speed, said the US will likely not see a shortage of supply in vaccine next spring.
Business Insider Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk