Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigns for Democrats in Georgia

CBS News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in Columbus, Georgia, on Monday for a rally on behalf of Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Harris urged Georgia residents to vote in the runoff, which will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Tanya Rivero with the latest on early voting in the state.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Harris to GA voters: 'You have it within your hands'

Harris to GA voters: 'You have it within your hands' 01:17

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigned in Columbus, Georgia on Monday for Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

