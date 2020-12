Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigns for Democrats in Georgia

Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in Columbus Georgia , on Monday for a rally on behalf of Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock , Harris urged Georgia residents to vote in the runoff, which will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Tanya Rivero with the latest on early voting in the state.