Attorney General Bill Barr breaks with Trump days before leaving office

CBS News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Attorney General Bill Barr announced Monday that he will not be appointing special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden or President Trump's claims of voter fraud. Meanwhile, the president continues to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins CBSN's Tom Hanson to discuss the latest from Washington, D.C.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Attorney General Barr reaffirms stance, 'no basis' to investigate alleged voter fraud

Attorney General Barr reaffirms stance, 'no basis' to investigate alleged voter fraud 00:41

 Outgoing Attorney General William Barr says that he won't appoint a special counsel to look into President Trump's claims of election fraud.

US Attorney General William Barr undercuts Donald Trump on election and Biden inquiries

 Undercutting President Donald Trump on multiple fronts, Attorney General William Barr said Monday (US time) he saw no reason to appoint a special counsel to look..
New Zealand Herald

Barr rebukes Trump on Hunter Biden probe and 2020 election fraud

 Outgoing Attorney General William Barr broke with President Trump on election fraud claims and declined to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden...
CBS News
In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud [Video]

In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud

Outgoing US Attorney General Bill Barr most likely infuriated President Donald Trump even more on Monday. That's when he said he wouldn't be appointing special counsels to investigate either President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden or election fraud Business Insider reports Trump has reportedly pushed for conservative attorney Sidney Powell as a special prosecutor to investigate the matter.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
'No plans' for special counsel in Hunter Biden probe -Barr [Video]

'No plans' for special counsel in Hunter Biden probe -Barr

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday he has no plans to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, son of President-elect Joe Biden.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published

Monoclonal antibodies may have helped Donald Trump recover from COVID-19, but many others aren't getting them

 Monoclonal antibodies mimic the natural process of the immune system, providing it with molecules the body normally manufactures to fight disease.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump awards PM Modi with Legion of Merit for elevating India-US ties

 Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu accepted the Legion of Merit Medal on the behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
DNA

Lockerbie Bombing of 1988: US Unseals Charges Against New Suspect

 Attorney General William P. Barr said that investigators had obtained a confession in 2012 from a bomb expert admitting his role in the terrorist attack on a..
NYTimes.com

The Takeout: A CBS News original political podcast

 "The Takeout" is a weekly podcast about politics, policy and pop culture hosted by CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett.
CBS News

Sen. Amy Klobuchar & Rep. Tom Emmer on "The Takeout" - 12/18/20

 Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) join Major for a conversation about congressional leaders' negotiations over a coronavirus relief..
CBS News

Klobuchar says she feels "positive" about prospect of COVID relief bill

 CBS News' Major Garrett spoke with Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative Tom Emmer for this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast.
CBS News

Dr. Anthony Fauci on "The Takeout" — 12/4/20

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, joins Major for a conversation about U.K.'s approval of COVID-19 vaccines, a vaccine distribution..
CBS News

A Plan by Eastern States to Cap Tailpipe Emissions Gets Off to a Slow Start

 Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C., all announced they would join a cap-and-trade program for cars and trucks. But many bigger states..
NYTimes.com

Seaweed surplus, vaccine dose reductions, DC gets help: News from around our 50 states

 How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every state
USATODAY.com

Trump expected to arrive on Dec. 23 for last presidential Christmas at Mar-a-Lago

 Trump is expected to arrive in Palm Beach on Dec. 23 and return to Washington Jan. 3 for his last Christmas and New Years  at Mar-a-Lago as president.
USATODAY.com

Major Garrett On Barr Breaking With Trump [Video]

Major Garrett On Barr Breaking With Trump

CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett joined WBZ to discuss how Attorney General William Barr is breaking with President Trump on two significant topics.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:41Published
Barr says no need for special counsel to investigate election [Video]

Barr says no need for special counsel to investigate election

Attorney General William Barr rejected several of President Donald Trump’s inflammatory and unfounded statements regarding the presidential election, saying at a news conference that he doesn’t..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:45Published
Hunter Won't Factor Into Biden's AG Decision [Video]

Hunter Won't Factor Into Biden's AG Decision

President-elect Joe Biden's so, Hunter Biden, is being investigated by the federal government. Biden has not selected his pick for Attorney General. However, Business Insider reports that he will not..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

President Trump Says He'll Wait To Be Vaccinated

President Trump Says He'll Wait To Be Vaccinated Watch VideoPresident Trump says he's not scheduled to get a coronavirus vaccine — and he's asked for White House staff to get the vaccine "somewhat later in...
Newsy Also reported by •Christian PostNewsmaxUpworthy

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera Demands End to Election Conspiracies: ‘Stop This!” (Video)

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera Demands End to Election Conspiracies: ‘Stop This!” (Video) Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera snapped at guest Charlie Kirk Monday night as Kirk continued to push baseless conspiracies about the 2020 election, which President...
The Wrap

Michael Flynn Says Trump Will Remain President in First Public Remarks Since Pardon

 "I've been asked—on a scale of one to ten, who will be the next president of the United States, and I say Donald Trump. Ten," Flynn told...
Upworthy Also reported by •New Zealand Herald