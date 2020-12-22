Attorney General Bill Barr breaks with Trump days before leaving office

In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud



Outgoing US Attorney General Bill Barr most likely infuriated President Donald Trump even more on Monday. That's when he said he wouldn't be appointing special counsels to investigate either President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden or election fraud Business Insider reports Trump has reportedly pushed for conservative attorney Sidney Powell as a special prosecutor to investigate the matter.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published now