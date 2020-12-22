Attorney General Bill Barr breaks with Trump days before leaving office
Attorney General Bill Barr announced Monday that he will not be appointing special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden or President Trump's claims of voter fraud. Meanwhile, the president continues to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins CBSN's Tom Hanson to discuss the latest from Washington, D.C.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hunter Biden Son of former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden
US Attorney General William Barr undercuts Donald Trump on election and Biden inquiriesUndercutting President Donald Trump on multiple fronts, Attorney General William Barr said Monday (US time) he saw no reason to appoint a special counsel to look..
New Zealand Herald
Barr rebukes Trump on Hunter Biden probe and 2020 election fraudOutgoing Attorney General William Barr broke with President Trump on election fraud claims and declined to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden...
CBS News
In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
'No plans' for special counsel in Hunter Biden probe -Barr
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Monoclonal antibodies may have helped Donald Trump recover from COVID-19, but many others aren't getting themMonoclonal antibodies mimic the natural process of the immune system, providing it with molecules the body normally manufactures to fight disease.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump awards PM Modi with Legion of Merit for elevating India-US tiesAmbassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu accepted the Legion of Merit Medal on the behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
DNA
William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General
Lockerbie Bombing of 1988: US Unseals Charges Against New SuspectAttorney General William P. Barr said that investigators had obtained a confession in 2012 from a bomb expert admitting his role in the terrorist attack on a..
NYTimes.com
Major Garrett American journalist
The Takeout: A CBS News original political podcast"The Takeout" is a weekly podcast about politics, policy and pop culture hosted by CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett.
CBS News
Sen. Amy Klobuchar & Rep. Tom Emmer on "The Takeout" - 12/18/20Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) join Major for a conversation about congressional leaders' negotiations over a coronavirus relief..
CBS News
Klobuchar says she feels "positive" about prospect of COVID relief billCBS News' Major Garrett spoke with Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative Tom Emmer for this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast.
CBS News
Dr. Anthony Fauci on "The Takeout" — 12/4/20Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, joins Major for a conversation about U.K.'s approval of COVID-19 vaccines, a vaccine distribution..
CBS News
Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America
A Plan by Eastern States to Cap Tailpipe Emissions Gets Off to a Slow StartConnecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C., all announced they would join a cap-and-trade program for cars and trucks. But many bigger states..
NYTimes.com
Seaweed surplus, vaccine dose reductions, DC gets help: News from around our 50 statesHow the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every state
USATODAY.com
Trump expected to arrive on Dec. 23 for last presidential Christmas at Mar-a-LagoTrump is expected to arrive in Palm Beach on Dec. 23 and return to Washington Jan. 3 for his last Christmas and New Years at Mar-a-Lago as president.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources