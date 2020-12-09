Fired COVID scientist sues Florida over "sham" search warrant

Delhi's COVID positivity lowest in last 8 months: Satyendar Jain



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain requested people to compulsorily wear masks for few upcoming days whenever they step out. On the spike in COVID cases in UK, Satyendar Jain said that considering the spike we had requested the Centre to shut all flights from UK. Satyendar Jain, "Considering the spike in the daily COVID cases in United Kingdom, we requested the central government to shut all the UK flights and the centre have shut all the flights starting today. Last time, when the virus had spread, multiple flights had come from abroad and lot of infected people came to Delhi. I would request all of you to wear masks and step out for few days because safety is in mask." "Positivity in the national capital is 1.29 that is almost negligible, the lowest in last 8 months," he added.

