Fired COVID scientist sues Florida over "sham" search warrant

Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Rebekah Jones contends that she was fired for not falsifying data.
Rebekah Jones, former Florida COVID-19 data manager, files suit over law enforcement's 'sham' raid on her home

 FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen has defended the actions of his agents, blaming Jones for any risk of danger to herself or her family.
FDLE commissioner defends officers in Rebekah Jones incident [Video]

FDLE commissioner defends officers in Rebekah Jones incident

FDLE commissioner defends officers in Rebekah Jones incident

Rebekah Jones could face felony charge, Florida cybercrime expert warns [Video]

Rebekah Jones could face felony charge, Florida cybercrime expert warns

Rebekah Jones might face prison time, according to legal experts. That’s after state police raided the fired Florida Health employee’s home this week, investigating a data breach.

New Covid strain found in UK not seen in India so far, says govt

 The new strain or Coronavirus mutation found in the United Kingdom has not been seen in India, so far, the health ministry said on Tuesday. "Mutated SARS-CoV-2..
No specific date given for vaccine re-distribution: Delhi International Airport CEO [Video]

No specific date given for vaccine re-distribution: Delhi International Airport CEO

Delhi International Airport (DIAL) CEO Videh Jaipuriar on redistribution of COVID-19 said there is no specific date has been given by the government for vaccine re-distribution. He said, "No specific date has been given for vaccine re-distribution. If you look at whatever is the govt line, sometimes in January 2021, COVID-19 vaccine should be available for redistribution."

'Incorrect to presume COVID+ UK passenger infected with new variant': TN Health Secy [Video]

'Incorrect to presume COVID+ UK passenger infected with new variant': TN Health Secy

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on UK passenger, who tested positive on December 21, said it is incorrect to presume that passenger is infected with UK variant of COVID. "We are testing for COVID-19 passengers of flights originating or halting in UK. One such passenger tested positive yesterday. It's incorrect to presume that he is infected with UK variant of COVID. We'll send his samples to NIV, Pune," said J Radhakrishnan.

Delhi's COVID positivity lowest in last 8 months: Satyendar Jain [Video]

Delhi's COVID positivity lowest in last 8 months: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain requested people to compulsorily wear masks for few upcoming days whenever they step out. On the spike in COVID cases in UK, Satyendar Jain said that considering the spike we had requested the Centre to shut all flights from UK. Satyendar Jain, "Considering the spike in the daily COVID cases in United Kingdom, we requested the central government to shut all the UK flights and the centre have shut all the flights starting today. Last time, when the virus had spread, multiple flights had come from abroad and lot of infected people came to Delhi. I would request all of you to wear masks and step out for few days because safety is in mask." "Positivity in the national capital is 1.29 that is almost negligible, the lowest in last 8 months," he added.

Guardianship ends in isolation from family, alleged neglect and death from COVID-19 [Video]

Guardianship ends in isolation from family, alleged neglect and death from COVID-19

Under guardianship in Florida, a stranger can take you to court and have all your rights taken away, even if you have family members willing to care for you.

Should Florida be concerned about 'more contagious' UK COVID variant? [Video]

Should Florida be concerned about 'more contagious' UK COVID variant?

More than 40 countries are banning travelers from the United Kingdom as scientists track a new strain of COVID-19 that could be 70% more contagious.

Fired Florida Data Analyst Rebekah Jones Sues Over Search Of Her Home [Video]

Fired Florida Data Analyst Rebekah Jones Sues Over Search Of Her Home

A fired Florida Department of Health data analyst who contends Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has manipulated COVID-19 statistics filed a lawsuit Sunday alleging state law-enforcement agents..

Democratic Members Of Congress Want Investigation Into Search Of Florida COVID Data Scientist's Home [Video]

Democratic Members Of Congress Want Investigation Into Search Of Florida COVID Data Scientist's Home

They want to know more about what led the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to show up at the home of Rebekah Jones in Tallahassee, taking her computer and other property. Read more:..

