Fired COVID scientist sues Florida over "sham" search warrant
Rebekah Jones contends that she was fired for not falsifying data.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rebekah Jones American geographer, data scientist and whistleblower
Rebekah Jones, former Florida COVID-19 data manager, files suit over law enforcement's 'sham' raid on her homeFDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen has defended the actions of his agents, blaming Jones for any risk of danger to herself or her family.
USATODAY.com
FDLE commissioner defends officers in Rebekah Jones incident
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:53Published
Rebekah Jones could face felony charge, Florida cybercrime expert warns
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 07:12Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
New Covid strain found in UK not seen in India so far, says govtThe new strain or Coronavirus mutation found in the United Kingdom has not been seen in India, so far, the health ministry said on Tuesday. "Mutated SARS-CoV-2..
IndiaTimes
No specific date given for vaccine re-distribution: Delhi International Airport CEO
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
'Incorrect to presume COVID+ UK passenger infected with new variant': TN Health Secy
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:10Published
Delhi's COVID positivity lowest in last 8 months: Satyendar Jain
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41Published
Florida State of the United States of America
Guardianship ends in isolation from family, alleged neglect and death from COVID-19
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 08:02Published
Should Florida be concerned about 'more contagious' UK COVID variant?
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:54Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources