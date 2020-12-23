Trump blasts COVID-19 economic relief package and demands changes
President Trump indicated Tuesday night that he would not sign the massive COVID-19 economic relief package, bringing new risk to the effort to provide financial aid to millions of Americans struggling during the pandemic. The bill passed in Congress less than 24 hours earlier. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN's Tom Hanson with the latest.
