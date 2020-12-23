Global  
 

Trump blasts COVID-19 economic relief package and demands changes

CBS News Wednesday, 23 December 2020
President Trump indicated Tuesday night that he would not sign the massive COVID-19 economic relief package, bringing new risk to the effort to provide financial aid to millions of Americans struggling during the pandemic. The bill passed in Congress less than 24 hours earlier. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN's Tom Hanson with the latest.
News video: Congressional Leaders Reach Deal on Economic Relief Package

 Congressional leaders on Sunday reached a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that includes $600 direct payments to Americans and $300 in enhanced unemployment for the next 10 weeks. Nancy Chen reports from Washington. (12-20-20)

Pelosi calls for Trump's support ahead of House vote on $2K COVID-19 stimulus checks

 The House will vote on giving Americans weathering the coronavirus pandemic $2,000 stimulus checks, boosting the payments from $600.
Biden warns U.S. security agencies "incurred enormous damage" during Trump administration

 President-elect Joe Biden painted a grim landscape of the state of the nation's national security and foreign policy agencies, warning that in the four years..
Trump administration appeals yet another TikTok ruling

The Trump administration has gained some experience losing in court recently, and has suffered setback after..
House will vote on overriding Trump's National Defense Authorization Act veto

 If the House passes the override, the vote will head to the Senate, where the chamber could take up the override on Tuesday.
Outside Trump’s Inner Circle, Odds Are Long for Getting Clemency

 President Trump has doled out pardons to friends and fellow Republicans. Thousands of others without connections have largely been left out.
Congress passes $900 billion compromise COVID-19 relief package

 After months of disagreement, Republicans and Democrats agreed to a $900 billion coronavirus compromise economic relief package. They also passed a $1.4 trillion..
CBS News

Millions of Americans may receive $600 pandemic stimulus relief money as soon as next week

 Relief is on the way to hard-hit Americans after President Trump signs the nearly $900 billion pandemic relief package Congress passed. Now, hundreds of dollars..
CBS News

Congress reaches deal on $900 billion pandemic relief package

 Americans making less than $75,000 a year will receive a $600 check as part of a federal economic relief bill. For many struggling Americans, it's a little too..
CBS News

Congress to vote on first pandemic relief bill since March

 After months of waiting, hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 deaths, and millions of people put out of work, Congress is finally set to pass another round of..
CBS News

Majority of Americans Reject AOC [Video]

Majority of Americans Reject AOC

The world is not impressed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her policies. A Heartland Institute/Rasmussen poll is spells bad news for her political career and policies. Nearly 60 percent of the country thinks poorly of AOC. The NY Post reports that 75 percent want nothing to do with the socialism she preaches. Asked whether the free-market economy or socialism was better, 75 percent of likely voters chose capitalism. The survey polled 1,000 likely voters between Dec. 6 and 7.

Breaking down President Trump's final 23 days in office, upcoming Biden administration

 "CBS This Morning" is launching Looking Forward to 2021, a new series that explores what Americans can expect in the new year. CBS News contributors Robby Mook..
CBS News

President Trump averts shutdown by signing government spending bill

 After threatening to derail the pandemic relief deal, President Trump signed the bill and spending package this weekend. Millions of Americans now await their..
CBS News

Health experts worry nationwide holiday travel could lead to surge of COVID-19 cases

 As millions of Americans defied public health warnings to travel for the Christmas holiday, health experts fear an onslaught of COVID-19 cases could slam the..
CBS News

President Trump ends delay, signs COVID-19 economic relief package

 President Trump signed a bipartisan $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package Sunday, ending a days-long standoff with Congress. The bill also includes $1.4..
CBS News

Trump finally signs COVID relief bill and funding measure to avert government shutdown

 President Trump has finally signed the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill and funding measure to avert a government shutdown. This comes after days of urging..
CBS News

House prepares to override Trump's veto of defense bill

 The annual defense policy bill passed both chambers of Congress with veto-proof majorities.
CBS News

Assam govt tables bill in Assembly to shut all state-run madrasas

 The Congress and the AIUDF strongly opposed the bill and said that they would restart the madrasa education after coming to the power next year.
Himanta Biswa tables Bill for repeal of provincialisation of madrassa [Video]

Himanta Biswa tables Bill for repeal of provincialisation of madrassa

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tabled Bill in the state Assembly for repeal of provincialisation of madrassa in the state on December 28. "We have introduced a Bill whereby all Madrassas will be converted into institutes of general education and no madrassa will be established by government in future. We are happy to introduce this Bill to bring truly secular curriculum in education system. Congress and AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) have opposed this Bill. But we are determined that this Bill needs to be passed and it will be passed," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

