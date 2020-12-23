Trump blasts COVID-19 economic relief package and demands changes

Himanta Biswa tables Bill for repeal of provincialisation of madrassa



Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tabled Bill in the state Assembly for repeal of provincialisation of madrassa in the state on December 28. "We have introduced a Bill whereby all Madrassas will be converted into institutes of general education and no madrassa will be established by government in future. We are happy to introduce this Bill to bring truly secular curriculum in education system. Congress and AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) have opposed this Bill. But we are determined that this Bill needs to be passed and it will be passed," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

