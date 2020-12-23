Trump Pardons Disgraced Former NY Rep. Chris Collins, Blackwater War Criminals, Targets Of Mueller Investigation
Wednesday, 23 December 2020
17 minutes ago) President Trump sits next to former Congressmen Chris Collins and Duncan Hunter, in 2017.
"We've never seen anything like this. The bulk pardons for war criminals is unprecedented. Giving pardons to people charged in an investigation of the president himself, unheard of." [ more › ]
