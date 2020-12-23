Global  
 

Trump Pardons Disgraced Former NY Rep. Chris Collins, Blackwater War Criminals, Targets Of Mueller Investigation

Gothamist Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Trump Pardons Disgraced Former NY Rep. Chris Collins, Blackwater War Criminals, Targets Of Mueller InvestigationPresident Trump sits next to former Congressmen Chris Collins and Duncan Hunter, in 2017.

"We've never seen anything like this. The bulk pardons for war criminals is unprecedented. Giving pardons to people charged in an investigation of the president himself, unheard of." [ more › ]
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Chris Collins released from federal prison

Chris Collins released from federal prison 01:20

 Disgraced former congressman Chris Collins has been released from prison after serving just two months of his 26-month sentence.

