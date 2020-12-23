Trump departs WH after he vetoes defense bill
President Donald Trump and First lady Melania departed the White House South Lawn on Wednesday after Trump vetoed the annual defense policy bill, following through on threats to veto a measure that has broad bipartisan support in Congress. (Dec. 23)
Donald Trump
