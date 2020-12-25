Hospitals fear post-holiday COVID-19 surge, as new travel restrictions imposed
The CDC will start requiring travelers from the U.K. test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their flight to the U.S. This comes as hospitals and health officials fear a massive post-holiday surge on top of already spiking cases. Dr. Bob Lahita, professor of medicine at New York Medical College and chairman of medicine St. Joseph University Hospital, joined CBSN to discuss the latest on the pandemic in the U.S.
