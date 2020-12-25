Global  
 

Hospitals fear post-holiday COVID-19 surge, as new travel restrictions imposed

CBS News Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The CDC will start requiring travelers from the U.K. test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their flight to the U.S. This comes as hospitals and health officials fear a massive post-holiday surge on top of already spiking cases. Dr. Bob Lahita, professor of medicine at New York Medical College and chairman of medicine St. Joseph University Hospital, joined CBSN to discuss the latest on the pandemic in the U.S.
 Travelers from the United Kingdom are now being told they won't be welcome in New York without quarantining upon arrival; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

