Hospitals fear post-holiday COVID-19 surge, as new travel restrictions imposed

The CDC will start requiring travelers from the U.K. test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their flight to the U.S. This comes as hospitals and health officials fear a massive post-holiday surge on top of already spiking cases. Dr. Bob Lahita , professor of medicine at New York Medical College and chairman of medicine St. Joseph University Hospital, joined CBSN to discuss the latest on the pandemic in the U.S.