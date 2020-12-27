Global  
 

12/27: Cooper, Figliuzzi, Gottlieb, Dewine, Whitmer

CBS News Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
This week on "Face the Nation," an early Christmas morning explosion rocks the city of Nashville, and more than a million Americans have been vaccinated as coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations climb.
Ex-FBI official says Nashville bombing should serve as "wake-up call"

 Frank Figliuzzi, the former assistant director of counterintelligence at the FBI, says the explosion was "quite likely" a suicide bombing.
Transcript: Frank Figliuzzi on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with Frank Figliuzzi, former assistant director for counterintelligence FBI, that aired Sunday, December 27, 2020,..
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on December 27, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Governors Mike Dewine, Gretchen Whitmer and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
Face The Nation: Dewine, Whitmer, Wilkerson, Meacham, Baker, Glasser

 Missed the second half of the show? The latest on Governor Dewine and Governor Whitmer on fighting "common enemy" during pandemic and the annual "Face the..
DeWine and Whitmer fight "common enemy" during pandemic

 Whitmer said "in lieu of a broader national strategy, it really was on us to navigate" the coronavirus pandemic.
DeWine and Whitmer on fighting "common enemy" during pandemic

 DeWine and Whitmer say they've worked together to fight a "common enemy" of the coronavirus.
Transcript: Mike DeWine and Gretchen Whitmer on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with Governors Mike DeWine and Gretchen Whitmer that aired Sunday, December 27, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
'Stay on your feet. Stay alive' -Nashville cop [Video]

'Stay on your feet. Stay alive' -Nashville cop

Nashville Police officers who evacuated the city's downtown area ahead of a vehicle explosion Christmas Day became emotional on Sunday as they spoke out for the first time publicly since the blast occurred.

Person of interest in Nashville bombing identified as longtime resident with electronics expertise

 The person of interest in the Nashville bombing, Anthony Q. Warner, is a longtime resident of the area who held several IT jobs throughout his life.
 
Nashville Bomber May Have Been Paranoid Over 5G Technology

 The Nashville bomber may have had a motive that had nothing to do with hurting people ... it seems the FBI believes he may have been paranoid over 5G technology...
FBI search home in Nashville blast investigation

 Federal agents converged Saturday on the home of a possible person of interest in the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville as investigators scoured hundreds..
Nashville Mayor Predicts Questions In Bombing Investigation Will Be Answered ‘Relatively Soon’

 Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Sunday he believes there is a "lot of momentum" in the ongoing investigation into the bombing that rocked a section of Nashville...
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion as investigators search home south of the city

 Officials have previously said they have recovered human remains at the scene of the bombing in downtown Nashville and an FBI official...
Nashville RV Explosion a ‘Likely’ Suicide Bombing: CNN

 An explosion that took place in Nashville on Christmas Day was a "likely" suicide bombing, law enforcement officials said Saturday.
