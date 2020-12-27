12/27: Cooper, Figliuzzi, Gottlieb, Dewine, Whitmer
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
This week on "Face the Nation," an early Christmas morning explosion rocks the city of Nashville, and more than a million Americans have been vaccinated as coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations climb.
Frank Figliuzzi
Ex-FBI official says Nashville bombing should serve as "wake-up call"Frank Figliuzzi, the former assistant director of counterintelligence at the FBI, says the explosion was "quite likely" a suicide bombing.
CBS News
Transcript: Frank Figliuzzi on "Face the Nation"The following is a transcript of an interview with Frank Figliuzzi, former assistant director for counterintelligence FBI, that aired Sunday, December 27, 2020,..
CBS News
Face the Nation American public affairs television program
Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on December 27, 2020On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Governors Mike Dewine, Gretchen Whitmer and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News
Face The Nation: Dewine, Whitmer, Wilkerson, Meacham, Baker, GlasserMissed the second half of the show? The latest on Governor Dewine and Governor Whitmer on fighting "common enemy" during pandemic and the annual "Face the..
CBS News
DeWine and Whitmer fight "common enemy" during pandemicWhitmer said "in lieu of a broader national strategy, it really was on us to navigate" the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News
DeWine and Whitmer on fighting "common enemy" during pandemicDeWine and Whitmer say they've worked together to fight a "common enemy" of the coronavirus.
CBS News
Mike DeWine Governor of Ohio
Transcript: Mike DeWine and Gretchen Whitmer on "Face the Nation"The following is a transcript of an interview with Governors Mike DeWine and Gretchen Whitmer that aired Sunday, December 27, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News
Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States
'Stay on your feet. Stay alive' -Nashville cop
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:19Published
Person of interest in Nashville bombing identified as longtime resident with electronics expertiseThe person of interest in the Nashville bombing, Anthony Q. Warner, is a longtime resident of the area who held several IT jobs throughout his life.
USATODAY.com
Nashville Bomber May Have Been Paranoid Over 5G TechnologyThe Nashville bomber may have had a motive that had nothing to do with hurting people ... it seems the FBI believes he may have been paranoid over 5G technology...
TMZ.com
FBI search home in Nashville blast investigationFederal agents converged Saturday on the home of a possible person of interest in the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville as investigators scoured hundreds..
USATODAY.com
