Eye Opener: House passes bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000
The House passed a measure to increase stimulus checks to $2,000. The increase was one of President Trump’s demands. Also, dramatic police body camera video shows the moments before, during, and after a bomb detonated in downtown Nashville. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds
House votes to more than triple coronavirus relief stimulus checksHouse lawmakers voted to increase coronavirus relief stimulus checks and now the Senate will bring up the bill. Paula Reid reports from Florida.
CBS News
AP Top Stories December 29 AHere's the latest for Tuesday December 29th: House votes to raise COVID relief payment; Biden says Trump administration is interfering with transition..
USATODAY.com
US Republicans side with Democrats, override Trump’s defense vetoThe US House of Representatives has rejected Donald Trump’s veto of a defense bill, dealing a blow to the president as it set the stage for the Senate to..
WorldNews
House votes to boost COVID-19 relief fundsThe House on Monday voted overwhelmingly to meet President Trump's demand and boost the COVID relief checks going to most Americans from $600 to $2,000. Congress..
USATODAY.com
Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay
The ways Donald Trump and Republicans have tried to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 winRep. Louie Gohmert's lawsuit is the latest in a series of attempts by Trump's allies to overturn the results of the 2020 general election.
USATODAY.com
Nashville Bombing: Bodycam Footage Shows Harrowing Scenes
Police bodycam video shows moments after bomb went off in NashvillePolice bodycam video shows officers rushing people away from the area where a bomb in Nashville went off.
USATODAY.com
Nashville police release bodycam video of blastA police officer's body camera caught the dramatic moments immediately after the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, Tennessee. (Dec. 29)
USATODAY.com
Nashville police release video footage of December 25 explosion
