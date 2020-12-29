Global  
 

Eye Opener: House passes bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000

CBS News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The House passed a measure to increase stimulus checks to $2,000. The increase was one of President Trump’s demands. Also, dramatic police body camera video shows the moments before, during, and after a bomb detonated in downtown Nashville. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds
News video: House Passes Bill To Increase Stimulus Checks To $2,000

House Passes Bill To Increase Stimulus Checks To $2,000 03:40

 The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday voted to pass a bill to increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000, with 275 members voting for the bill and 134 voting against it. The bill received the needed two-thirds majority of the members voting to pass in the House.

House votes to more than triple coronavirus relief stimulus checks

 House lawmakers voted to increase coronavirus relief stimulus checks and now the Senate will bring up the bill. Paula Reid reports from Florida.
CBS News

AP Top Stories December 29 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday December 29th: House votes to raise COVID relief payment; Biden says Trump administration is interfering with transition..
USATODAY.com

US Republicans side with Democrats, override Trump’s defense veto

 The US House of Representatives has rejected Donald Trump’s veto of a defense bill, dealing a blow to the president as it set the stage for the Senate to..
WorldNews

House votes to boost COVID-19 relief funds

 The House on Monday voted overwhelmingly to meet President Trump's demand and boost the COVID relief checks going to most Americans from $600 to $2,000. Congress..
USATODAY.com

Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay [Video]

Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay

President Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour avoiding a government shutdown and extending additional unemployment benefits that had lapsed during the delay.

The ways Donald Trump and Republicans have tried to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 win

 Rep. Louie Gohmert's lawsuit is the latest in a series of attempts by Trump's allies to overturn the results of the 2020 general election.
USATODAY.com

Nashville Bombing: Bodycam Footage Shows Harrowing Scenes [Video]

Nashville Bombing: Bodycam Footage Shows Harrowing Scenes

Police have released shocking new footage of the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. The terrifying images were caught on Officer Michael Sipos’ body camera at the scene. The recording captures officers helping people evacuate after the thunderous blast off camera. Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, has been named as the man behind the blast in which he was killed, his motive remains unclear. #Nashville #TN #Bodycam Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Police bodycam video shows moments after bomb went off in Nashville

 Police bodycam video shows officers rushing people away from the area where a bomb in Nashville went off.
 
USATODAY.com

Nashville police release bodycam video of blast

 A police officer's body camera caught the dramatic moments immediately after the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, Tennessee. (Dec. 29)
 
USATODAY.com
Nashville police release video footage of December 25 explosion [Video]

Nashville police release video footage of December 25 explosion

Officials on Sunday named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the man behind the mysterious explosion.

