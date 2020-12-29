Andre Hill's family says Columbus officer's firing is first step toward justice after shooting
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
A Columbus, Ohio police officer was fired Monday after body camera footage showed him fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill. Hill's family and their attorney Ben Crump say they want the officer to be held fully accountable. Jericka Duncan reports.
A Columbus, Ohio police officer was fired Monday after body camera footage showed him fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill. Hill's family and their attorney Ben Crump say they want the officer to be held fully accountable. Jericka Duncan reports.
