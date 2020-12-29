Global  
 

Andre Hill's family says Columbus officer's firing is first step toward justice after shooting

CBS News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
A Columbus, Ohio police officer was fired Monday after body camera footage showed him fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill. Hill's family and their attorney Ben Crump say they want the officer to be held fully accountable. Jericka Duncan reports.
 A white Ohio police officer was fired Monday after bodycam footage showed him fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill.

Ohio police officer fired over fatal shooting of black man

 A white Ohio police officer was fired Monday after bodycam footage showed him fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill — a Black man who was holding a cellphone..
Ohio cop fired over fatal shooting of Andre Hill

 "The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers," the city's..
Ohio police officer Adam Coy fired after fatal shooting of unarmed Black man Andre Hill, Fraternal Order of Police says

 Adam Coy, the Columbus police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man last week, has been terminated, FOP leaders in Ohio said Monday.
