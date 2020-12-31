U.S. sees more than 342,000 coronavirus deaths in 2020 as the CDC projects 80,000 more in January

The number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. -- more than 342,000 to close out 2020-- is rapidly increasing. Only about 2.8 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, far short of the government's goal of 20 million people vaccinated by the end of the year, as the highly infectious U.K. variant is being reported in at least two states. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, discusses with Jamie Yuccas on CBSN.