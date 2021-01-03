The British singer was instrumental in turning a song from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "Carousel" into one of the great anthems in the world of football.Full Article
Gerry Marsden, Gerry and the Pacemakers frontman, has died at 78
CBS News 0 shares 1 views
